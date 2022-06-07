ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Smoke Wagon Uncut The Younger Taste Test: Jay Cutler, Brandon Try the Newly Released Las Vegas Bourbon Whiskey

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQeRT_0g3KacVR00

Outsider’s Jay Cutler and Brandon Chesbro cracked three bottles of Smoke Wagon Whiskey a few weeks ago, and now they’re back with a specialty offering from the Las Vegas distillery. Usually Jay and Brandon test three bottles from the same company in an effort to decide which tier offers the best taste for the price. On this week’s Bourbon Taste Test, though, the guys cracked open a bottle (or two) of Smoke Wagon Uncut The Younger for a quick, single bottle video.

According to the Smoke Wagon website, Uncut The Younger began as a dream to make a cask-strength sibling the way Small Batch has Uncut Unfiltered. “Releasing a Rare & Limited younger Uncut was one thing,” company founder Aaron Chepenik writes. “But being able to offer an affordable cask strength bourbon that could be one of our core expressions AND a high proof lover’s daily sipper, really got me excited.”

The new offering from Aaron, who Jay and Brandon both love for his raw authenticity and sense of humor, got Outsider excited, too. Let’s take a look at Smoke Wagon’s latest bottle of bourbon whiskey — Uncut The Younger.

Smoke Wagon Uncut The Younger

  • Nose: fruit forward with tons of candy notes
  • Palate: sweet candy, cinnamon spice, and maple syrup
  • Finish: buttery and creamy mouthfeel, delicate with gentle heat
  • Proof: 116 proof, or 58% alcohol by volume

“Alright, back another wee with another bourbon,” Brandon began. “Although this time we’re changing it up a bit. Smoke Wagon just released this beaut, which is a slightly less expensive version of their flagship, the Uncut Unfiltered.”

“I wonder if they’ll sponsor my podcast,” Jay thought aloud. “We’re kind of sharing the same name at this point.”

“I’m super excited by this,” Brandon said. “Just released. I’ve been looking for it for a while now.”

After working through a secret message on the bottle written in Latin (that you’ll have to watch to find out what it said), the guys poured themselves a hearty sip.

“Smells great. Got some spice,” Brandon immediately noticed. Jay agreed: “Lots of spice, takes your whole mouth out. Cinnamon, lots of cinnamon. But it doesn’t burn you up.”

“The thing I love about it is that it’s not that ‘syrupy’ sweet, it’s just naturally sweet,” Brandon said. “Another freakin’ winner from Smoke Wagon.”

“They haven’t missed,” Jay nodded. “It’s amazing how consistent they are. I’m also seeing them more and more in different liquor stores. I love the bottle, it’s out of Vegas which is so different.”

“The fact that [Aaron] is blending this stuff pretty much all on his own … he’s getting all these barrels, and then mixing them, and then mass producing them, it’s just so good,” Brandon pointed out. “And yes, surprisingly so consistent.”

With a few more congratulations and approvals, the tasting came to a successful end. So if you’re looking for a smooth, affordable, and available bourbon with an interesting backstory to tell around a fire, look no further than Jay Cutler and Brandon Chesbro’s “consistent” winner, Smoke Wagon Uncut The Younger.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Uncut with Jay Cutler: Country Star Randy Rogers Talks Releasing New Bourbon and His Venture Into a ‘Cutthroat’ Liquor Industry

This week, Uncut with Jay Cutler welcomed country star Randy Rogers to Outsider Studios for a conversation about his long career in the music business. The musician spoke plenty about his 22-year career with The Randy Rogers Band. He chatted about touring, songwriting, and his love/hate relationship with country music radio. Later in the conversation, Rogers also opened up about his new brand of liquor he released in September 2021.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan and His Wife Show Off ‘Naughty’ Dance Moves

Luke Bryan is spending his time off the road showing off his personality. This time, he and his wife Caroline are showing off their dance moves in a recent Instagram post. Caroline posted a reel on Sunday, June 5 showing one of country music’s most loved couples dancing to the Deniece Williams track “Let’s Hear It for the Boys” from Footloose while their dog watches on.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Freaking Out About What Luke Bryan’s Wife Wore at the Finale

Weeks after the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” fans of the hit series are still freaking out about Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, and the outfit she wore. According to Good Housekeeping, “American Idol” fans are continuously reeling about Luke Bryan and his wife’s finale outfit of choice. Prior to the finale, Bryan took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and Caroline going out for a “date night” prior to the finale. Caroline was seen rocking a pair of black shorts, a white top with a black jacket, and a pair of knee-high boots.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: What Is Ryan Long’s Level of Education?

Ryan Long, who made quite a name for himself on “Jeopardy!” has officially ended his career on the show after winning 16 games. Although some may call him a brainiac, he surprisingly doesn’t hold a college degree. In fact, Long, who says he has a “storage locker” for a brain, only completed one year of community college, per Axios.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Wagon#Food Drink#Smoke Wagon Whiskey#Smoke Wagon
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elle King & Miranda Lambert Celebrate No. 1 Success of ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’ at Nashville Party

Elle King and Miranda Lambert celebrated the chart-topping success of their hit single, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” during a No. 1 party in Nashville on May 25. The celebration took place at Music Row’s Broadcast Music Inc. building. And while the rooftop celebration at BMI had to be moved to the lobby due to weather, it didn’t put a damper on the gathering.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show

After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Speaks Out About Realities of Nashville Music Industry

Just because Allie Colleen shares the same last name as Garth Brooks doesn’t mean the country star’s daughter had an easy time getting into the Nashville music scene. Like any other hopeful musician with a dream of performing at the Grand Ole Opry, she had to work hard to land herself on the right stages until she finally caught the attention of the right people.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Christopher Meloni Remembers ‘Beautiful Moment’ With His Son

On Tuesday (June 7th), “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni took to his Twitter account to reflect on a beautiful moment he had with his son. In the social media post, the “Law & Order” actor also shared a tweet of some throwback snapshots featuring him and his son. “Anytime I see a throwback photo of Dante it brings me back to the days of ‘Happy!’ (SYFY) & the insane magic of the internet. I honestly don’t know that I’ve ever been rendered quite that speechless. So kind.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Jim Seals, of 1970s Rock Duo Seals and Crofts, Dead at 80

Jim Seals, who was part of the music group Seals and Crofts, reportedly passed away at the age of 80 on Monday (June 6th). The musician is known for the 1970 hits “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl.”. According to Variety, John Ford Coley, of another duo named...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

471K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy