2022's best colleges for LGBTQ+ students

Wondering what university will be the most inclusive for you this fall, don't worry, as a new resource has been launched to find the best colleges for those who identify as LGBTQ+.

The tool has been built by BestColleges.com and looks to offer more insight into how colleges are handling diversity and inclusion for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Several factors played a role in curating the list, according to the site, including student organizations, inclusive healthcare and counseling services, and support centers.

BestColleges collaborated with Campus Pride , a nonprofit organization that looks to create a safer college environment for members of the LGBTQ+ community, and together they found the top 25 LGBTQ+ friendly colleges.

"These institutions rank among the best in their efforts to support and provide academic, financial, and social resources for LGBTQ+ students," BestColleges.com says.

Together Campus Pride created its annual Campus Pride Index , which gives a best of 5-star ratings to universities based on their LGBTQ+ supportive policies, and student resources, among other criteria. At the same time, BestColleges looked at the academic quality and affordability of the different schools.

Coming in at the number one best-ranked school was Stanford University, followed by Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania, Tufts University, and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

BestColleges shared that while more LGBTQ+ students attend U.S. colleges every year, they still face everyday challenges about their identity, safety concerns, and a lack of policies to protect them at school.

The list is meant to help students understand what school will help them not only get a degree but also be safe and included while doing so.

For the full breakdown of school admission rates, inclusivity, tuition costs, and more, visit BestColleges here.

