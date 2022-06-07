Bills' Jake Kumerow: Out with injury

Packers coach Mike LaFleur said he expects Sammy Watkins to be a big part of the Packers offense. (Aaron Nagler on Twitter) Let the coach talk in June begin. There certainly will be lots of opportunity for targets in the Green Bay offense this season, but it has been a few years since Watkins has been fantasy relevant. Allen Lazard comes in with the most experience playing with Aaron Rodgers out of this group, while Christian Watson is the highly touted rookie. Robert Tonyan could also see a bigger role this season. Watkins will certainly have the opportunity to have a big role, but he'll have to earn it.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO