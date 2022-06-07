49ers' Deebo Samuel: Present but not practicing

Samuel, who is seeking a lucrative long-term contract extension, requested a trade back in April and skipped voluntary OTAs, but the 49ers have not expressed an interest in dealing the young wideout. Other wide receivers around the NFL, notably Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs, have signed massive contract extensions this season, though Adams, Brown, and Hill were all traded to new teams in the process. In 16 games last season, Samuel caught 77 of his 121 targets for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight more touchdowns. While a trade is still possible at some point, Samuel's attendance at mandatory minicamp could be a step towards repairing his strained relationship with the 49ers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO