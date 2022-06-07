ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Present but not practicing

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Samuel is present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, but he isn't in uniform, Matt Barrows of The Athletic...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

49ers Star Reacts To The Deebo Samuel Situation

Despite heavy speculation that he might hold out this offseason, San Francisco star Deebo Samuel reported to the first day of 49ers mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. All-Pro tackle Trent Williams, who's "spoken a lot" with the star wide receiver this offseason, shared his thoughts on Deebo's arrival. "He's grabbing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel attending mandatory minicamp

Samuel, who is seeking a lucrative long-term contract extension, requested a trade back in April and skipped voluntary OTAs, but the 49ers have not expressed an interest in dealing the young wideout. Other wide receivers around the NFL, notably Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs, have signed massive contract extensions this season, though Adams, Brown, and Hill were all traded to new teams in the process. In 16 games last season, Samuel caught 77 of his 121 targets for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight more touchdowns. While a trade is still possible at some point, Samuel's attendance at mandatory minicamp could be a step towards repairing his strained relationship with the 49ers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Source: Bosa, Williams report to 49ers' mandatory minicamp

SANTA CLARA — It looks like the gang is back together at 49ers team headquarters. A source confirms to NBC Sports Bay Area that Trent Williams and Nick Bosa have reported to the team facility for mandatory minicamp, along with Deebo Samuel. There is no expectation that any of the three mentioned players will be seen on the practicing in team drills, but they will participate in off-field activities.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Associated Press

Deebo Samuel reports for 49ers minicamp

All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel ended his offseason holdout by reporting for the first day of mandatory minicamp for the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel had skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason after telling ESPN in April that he wanted to be traded but showed up Tuesday for the start of the three-day minicamp. Skipping the camp could have led to a fine of nearly $100,000.
SANTA CLARA, CA
ClutchPoints

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s strong statement on the relationship with Deebo Samuel

All offseason, there was conjecture that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was going to be traded. He had requested a trade and was reportedly unhappy with how the franchise was using him last season in a tailback role. Samuel also wants a new contract that pays him for among the league leaders at his position. However, in recent weeks, things have seemed to cool off a bit on that front.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Report: If Jimmy Garoppolo Could Still Start For 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but he's not required to report yet. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp. When Pat McAfee asked NFL Network's Ian Rapoport if San Francisco was attempting to remove all doubt that this is Trey Lance's team, the insider said last year's starting quarterback wouldn't have done much anyway while recovering from offseason surgery.
NFL
The Spun

DK Metcalf Reportedly Makes Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks are holding mandatory minicamp this week, but wide receiver DK Metcalf is not in attendance. Metcalf and the Seahawks are currently in contract negotiations. The 2020 Pro Bowler is heading into the final season of his rookie deal. While Metcalf waits for an agreement, he's staying away...
SEATTLE, WA
