Delaware State

Recreational marijuana in Delaware hinges on vote to override governor’s veto

By Mike Dougherty
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

DOVER, Del. (KYW Newsradio) — There’s a battle over marijuana legalization in Delaware , and it all hinges on a veto override vote.

House Bill 371 easily passed the state House with 26 votes, but Gov. John Carney vetoed the bill. Now, bill sponsors need 25 votes to override the veto.

Sounds simple enough — with a vote to spare, it should be a piece of cake. The bill sponsor, Rep. Ed Osienski, says otherwise.

“It’s going to be a large lift,” he said.

Osienski has spoken with many of the members of the state House who initially voted in favor of the bill. Some are on the fence now.

“We had the three-fifths majority that it takes to override. We had that vote count when we passed the bill,” Osienski said. “But voting for a piece of legislation and then voting for a veto override are two different things.”

The vote hasn’t made it onto the House agenda yet. Osienski isn’t sure what day that will happen, but he expects it this week. And when it does, there’s no telling how that will go.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t really know how somebody is gonna vote until their name is called,” he said.

Advocates for legalization have criticized the Democratic governor for going against the grain on this issue.

Zoe Patchel, founder and executive director of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network , said the majority of people in the state disagree with Carney’s veto .

“It is beyond disappointing and frustrating considering that Gov. Carney broke from his own party, where this is actually a platform,” she said.

Like New Jersey , Delaware split marijuana legislation into two bills: one for legalization and another for setting up the marijuana marketplace and tax rates. The marketplace bill never made it to Carney’s desk, but legalization did, which is what he vetoed.

“We’re hoping that all the lawmakers continue to vote in favor of the overwhelming majority of Delawareans that want this bill to pass,” Patchel said.

This wasn’t a surprise for people who have been following along with the legislation. Carney has repeatedly said he does not agree with recreational marijuana legalization . He cited public safety risks and the dangers to kids as two main reasons.

Carney does support medical marijuana and decriminalization. He doesn’t think people should be locked up for possessing a small amount of weed, but state law does permit fines.

Patchel argued it’s unacceptable for people to be fined and have unnecessary interactions with police because of weed, as marijuana laws are disproportionately enforced on people of color.

thefreshtoast.com

No Legal Weed For Delaware Before 2025: House Fails To Override Veto On Cannabis Bill

Gov. Carney cited his decision to veto due to questions surrounding the “long-term health and economic impacts” of marijuana and “serious law enforcement concerns.”. The Delaware House failed to override Gov. John Carney’s veto on the marijuana legalization bill. The cannabis bill that managed to reach the governor’s desk would have removed all penalties for adults over 21 for possessing less than an ounce of weed. Unfortunately, the House didn’t manage to gather enough votes on Tuesday to override Governor’s veto.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

House committee OKs semi-automatic, under 21 purchase ban

Bills to ban semi-automatic firearms and restrict the purchase of guns by Delawareans 21 and older were released from a House committee Wednesday and will advance to the House floor for a vote. The hearing attracted a crowd of well over 100 concerned citizens on both sides of the issue, many of whom filled lawmakers’ seats in the House chamber. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: Delaware Has to Wait, Sales Down in Illinois

Delaware legislators failed to cobble together enough votes to override Democratic Gov. John Carney's veto of a bill legalizing recreational cannabis possession. The Democrat-controlled state House had a split 20-20 vote on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, falling well short of the three-fifths majority needed to override the veto.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

BREAKING: Delaware House Passes Ban of Assault Weapons

DOVER, De. - The Delaware House of Representatives has passed HB450, an effective ban on assault weapons. The bill passed 22 to 19, with four Democrats joining Republicans in voting against the legislation. Lawmakers also passed an amendment that would limit all firearms in Delaware to 17 rounds. Democratic Representative...
DELAWARE STATE
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Local
Delaware Government
miamistandard.news

Delaware House Upholds Governor’s Marijuana Legalization Veto

The Delaware House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to uphold the governor’s veto of a marijuana legalization bill—a disappointment for advocates that comes on the same day that a rally was held outside the State House to push to overturn the veto. The chamber failed to override Gov....
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware House votes to ban semi-automatic firearms

A controversial bill to ban the purchase of semi-automatic firearms in Delaware narrowly passed in the House of Representatives Thursday against the objections of every Republican lawmaker as well as some Democrats. The bill passed 22 to 19 and will advance to the Senate for consideration.  “The intention of this legislation is simple and clear: to make sure that the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Attempt to Override Veto of Marijuana Legalization in Delaware Fails

A bid to override Democratic Gov. John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use failed Tuesday in the state House, likely ending efforts this year to establish a state-run marijuana industry in Delaware. Members of the Democrat-controlled...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Gun safety bills clear a Delaware House committee

Bills raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21 and banning assault weapon sales cleared Delaware's House Administration committee on Wednesday. Though tensions ran high, the hearing only occasionally devolved into shouting. Opponents urged lawmakers to focus on tightening school security, arguing gun safety legislation does not always...
DELAWARE STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
WDEL 1150AM

Same-day voter registration passes Delaware House

A bill that would allow Delaware voters to register on Election Day passed in the Delaware House of Representatives on Tuesday. Delaware currently cuts off voter registration for an election four Saturdays prior to Election Day, but House Bill 25 would give voters an opportunity at the polls with specific forms of identification.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

McGuiness trial expected to begin Tuesday in Dover

Jury selection in the case against State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness has been set for Monday in Kent County. Assuming jury selection goes according to plan, court officials expect opening arguments to begin Tuesday. The trial was moved from Wilmington to Dover after McGuiness’s defense attorney objected to hearing the case in a different county than the auditor’s office.  McGuiness was ... Read More
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware passes high capacity magazine ban

DOVER, Del. – In an effort to combat mass shootings, Delaware’s Senate has passed a ban on high-capacity magazine rounds. The measure would limit the sales of magazines with 17 or more rounds in them in an attempt to how many rounds someone can fire before having to reload. It will also set elevated penalties for the use of illegal magazines during crimes — and start a buyback program to purchase large-capacity magazines currently in circulation.
DELAWARE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Tens of millions of Pennsylvania school dollars 'unauditable'

(The Center Square) – Recent state audits have called attention to some Pennsylvania school districts’ lackadaisical controls that have made auditing how tens of millions of dollars were spent impossible. The audits do not suggest any illegal activity, but poor compliance measures can hide how taxpayer dollars are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

Overdose deaths in Delaware reached a new record high in May

Delaware hits a new high for suspected overdose deaths in a month in May. Last month 42 people in Delaware died from suspected overdoses, according to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. The previous monthly high total was 39 in August 2018 and May 2020. Department of Health and Social...
DELAWARE STATE
