ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The iPhone will be required to use USB-C by 2024 thanks to new EU policy

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • The European Parliament has announced a new law that will require device makers to use USB-C connectors.
  • Most new Android devices already use USB-C ports for charging and data.
  • Apple will likely be affected the most, as its iPhones continue to use the proprietary Lightning port.
  • Device makers will have to implement USB-C into their products by 2024.

In a historic move by EU officials, a new policy has been announced to establish a "single charging solution for certain electronic devices." By autumn 2024, device makers will be required to use USB-C in their devices, including the iPhone.

The decision comes down to sustainability, helping to reduce the estimated 11,000 tons of annual e-waste. The EU highlights how this will make it easier for consumers to charge their small and mid-sized devices. The devices affected by this new policy include mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles, and portable speakers.

See more

The best Android phones already use USB-C connectors, so there will be little change on that front. However, this policy will primarily affect Apple, which has used the proprietary Lightning connector since its inception.

Apple was not immediately available to respond to Android Central's request for comment, but the company has previously stated that a move to change the charging connector would "stifle innovation." That said, Cupertino has been rumored to be already testing USB-C connectors on future devices like the iPhone 15, meaning the iPhone 14 could be Apple's last Lightning smartphone. Apple already uses USB-C in its laptops and iPads, so the move would accelerate the transition to its best-selling device.

According to a 2021 study , 44% of mobile devices sold in 2021 had USB-C connectors, while 38% still used the older micro-USB port, and only 19% feature a Lightning port. However, if not for this new policy, it's estimated that micro-USB would stick around for several more years before USB-C ate up its share. Meanwhile, Lightning would retain the same share by 2026.

EU officials also note that they will regularly review and update requirements as new technologies become available.

In addition to a common charger, the EU also wants to introduce a common standard for fast chargers while making it easier for consumers to understand charging standards. Devices would be required to utilize Power Delivery , which is already supported in many devices and chargers. The press release states that consumers will be "provided with clear information on the charging characteristics of new devices, making it easier for them to see whether their existing chargers are compatible."

While more phones are being shipped without a charging adapter in the box, the new policy will put the choice in consumers' hands, letting them decide if they want a charger or not when purchasing a new phone.

The switch to USB-C on iPhones is a pretty significant change, and while the transition could initially annoy users, it would make it much easier for consumers down the road. Essentially, there would be no more worrying about whether or not your iPhone or Android-toting friends have a compatible charger for you to use since they'll all be able to use the best USB-C cables .

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

If You Have These Models Of iPhone, iOS 16 Won't Be Supported

Apple, Inc.'s AAPL annual Worldwide Developers Conference is almost around the corner. The highlight of the software-focused event is the release of the latest versions of the company's operating system, named iOS 16 for iPhones and iPadOS 16 for iPads. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman is preparing Apple users to expect...
CELL PHONES
CNET

With iOS 16, Apple Can Add a New Polish to the iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple is expected to announce new software for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at its annual WWDC developers event starting Monday. Why it matters. The new software offers a chance for Apple...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Apple Products#Usb C#Smart Phone#Ios#Eu#The European Parliament
Android Police

USB-C will be mandatory on all phones sold in the EU by end of 2024

The USB-C port is one step closer to becoming the go-to charging port for all smartphones after new proposed legislation from the European Union. This story has been ongoing for over 10 years, but this is the most significant step forward so far. The European Parliament's Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection announced it has reached a deal on introducing laws around a common charger, and it'll mean changes have to take place by 2024.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Five years later, Face ID is still the iPhone’s worst feature

Face ID is limited in many ways, and after testing a couple of new devices with fingerprint readers, I’m convinced it’s the iPhone’s worst feature. I dread unlocking my iPhone. Every time I lift my iPhone 13 mini to authenticate my face, I fear it won’t recognize me due to an off-kilter angle, sun ray obstruction, or some other hindering factor. Consequently, I’m forced to input my PIN. It’s especially a pain when I attempt to sign in to an account or buy an app. In those scenarios, it’s not just a few digits I have to punch in — I’m inconveniently prompted to type in my password manager or Apple ID’s 20-character alphanumeric code.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Max

In 2022, Apple will be doing something for the first time: Cupertinians will be releasing a more affordable version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, called the iPhone 14 Max. This indicates a major shift in Apple's device policy and a move away from small phones, as there will be no iPhone 14 mini. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to have the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but differ in a few key areas, namely camera count and chipset generation.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for June 2022

Are you searching for the best iPhone deals you can buy today? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Best HDMI 2.1 cables for PS5 & Xbox 2022

Any serious video game player wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates. Here are some of our trusted favorites to up your game!
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

iOS 16 release date: Apple announces launch of iPhone update and new Apple Watch and Mac software

Apple has set the rough release date of its upcoming iPhone update and other new software.The iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 updates were revealed during Apple’s WWDC event, broadcast from its California campus.Many of the updates focus on personalisation, as well as tweaks to the look and feel of new software.Now Apple has said that the new updates will be coming in a developer beta later today. That software will only be available to registered developers – and even they are advised not to install it onto their primary device, in case of any bugs or...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Will your iPad get the iPadOS 16 update?

Now that iPadOS 16 has been unveiled by Apple, we've got a glimpse into how iPads will look in the next few months, when the software update comes along to our tablets. Not all iPads will get this update though, because with every respective iPadOS build, Apple removes some older devices from its compatibility list.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Google Pixel 7: Everything we know so far

The Google Pixel 7 has a striking new camera bar look in the company's official renders from Google I/O 2022. But Google didn't unveil anything official about its specs, so we're here to supply whatever info we've dug up, along with our Pixel 7 wishlist.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

427
Followers
381
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy