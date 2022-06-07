ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Video captures sleepy bear's midnight nap up a Morristown Green tree

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 2 days ago

There's nothing unusual about bear sightings in Morris County.

But when a sleepy bear climbs a tree on the Green in the center of Morristown at midnight, it tends to draw some attention.

Greg Keefe was just coming out of a business meeting at Fomo, a popular new nightspot on South Street, when he got a call from the owner of the nightspot alerting him there was a bear up a tree on the Morristown Green.

"We pulled up next to the two cop cars flashing lights at it," said Keefe, a founder of the destination-marketing organization MorristownNJ.com.  "The bear was just hanging out trying to sleep. I kept asking the police to shine the light on him so I could get the money shot for the video."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ED43V_0g3Ka3tN00

Keefe described the scene as "calm" with only a few people witnessing the event.

"The police were really mellow," he said. "There was a point where they literally just left the bear in the tree and we were still there. Not sure if they were circling to warn people or if they straight-up left."

More bears in NJ?: NJ reports an increase in serious bear encounters, but won't conduct a bear count

Fiver fuel: NJ gas prices top $5 a gallon for first time as summer travel looms

By the morning, however, thousands had seen the video Keefe posted..

By the afternoon, the video was the site's "most-shared post of all time."

The bear was gone by morning. Police did not issue an alert to residents.

Keefe launched MorristownNJ.com in 2016.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

Email: wwesthoven@ dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Video captures sleepy bear's midnight nap up a Morristown Green tree

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Psssst… Hey, NJ — sneak across the river and check this out

Lambertville is one of the nicest towns you’ll ever come across in New Jersey. It’s picturesque, friendly, quaint and just plain beautiful. If you take a five-minute walk across the bridge over to Pennsylvania, however, you will find a much more amped up and lively version of a quaint river town. New Hope is legendary as LGBT-friendly, romantic, happening, and historic as well.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Wawa Replacing Local Hotel in West Windsor, New Jersey

Just got word that a Wawa will be taking the place of the old Palmer Inn on Route 1 South in West Windsor, next to Windsor Green Shopping Center, where Whole Foods is. Wow. You may be surprised that the Palmer Inn is closed, I was. I know the Indian bar and grill, Anjapaar, had closed during the pandemic but, the hotel remained opened until very recently. I'm assuming another casualty of the pandemic.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, NJ
Lifestyle
Morris County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Pets & Animals
County
Morris County, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morristown Green#Bears#Sleepy#Nap#Nj
njbmagazine.com

Valley Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Morristown HQ

SJP Properties, Scotto Properties, and The Donnelly Family Trust hosted a ceremony today to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new state-of-the-art headquarters for Valley National Bank, who is moving its base of operations from Wayne to Morristown. The new headquarters offers approximately 120,000 square feet of office space, and will...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This may be the best ice cream in New Jersey

So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream. I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
morristowngreen.com

Essay by women’s shelter wins free work from Morristown’s newest builder

If you ever wondered why your teachers made you write so many essays, just ask Diane Williams, CEO of JBWS. Her short essay has enabled JBWS — formerly known as the Jersey Battered Women’s Service — to edge out a dozen other Morris County nonprofits and small businesses to win free construction management for renovations this fall.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Longtime face of Morris tourism to lead new ‘Friends of Jockey Hollow’

For nearly a quarter century as tourism director, Leslie Bensley promoted Morris County’s contributions to the American Revolution. Now, she’s coming out of retirement to promote a mutiny. As executive director of the new Friends of Jockey Hollow, one of her goals is to add a half-mile “Pennsylvania...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Record

Daily Record

837
Followers
371
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy