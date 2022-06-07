ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Video Captures Orangutan Aggressively Grabbing Man from Inside Cage

By Tyler Mansfield
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Orangutans aren’t very friendly – like, at all. Standing at 4-foot-3 and weighing around 285 pounds, the great apes are known to be aggressive. Unfortunately for a guy visiting what appeared to be a zoo that had at least one large orangutan, he quickly learned just how much they don’t like human contact.

In a video that captured the incident, a man walks towards the orangutan’s cage and sticks his arms out like he wants to grab the animal. Well, it didn’t like what was happening – not one bit. Instead, the orangutan responded by grabbing the man’s shirt and pulling him towards the cage. The man immediately begins to panic, and someone nearby runs up to try and pull him away from the animal. Just take a look for yourself at how it went down.

Although the other man tried to pull the guy away from the mad animal, the orangutan was able to draw him even closer to the cage. The animal then grabbed onto the man’s leg and wouldn’t let go. The man could be heard yelling what sounded like, “Oh no!” The video cuts off after just over 30 seconds with the man still being held onto by the animal. Hopefully he was able to get away, but it couldn’t have been easy.

Orangutans – and apes in general – are strong, and they can really hurt a human. So, if you’re ever around one, you might want to stay as far away as possible. I bet the man in the video wished he would have done that.

Loose Cow? No Problem!

Cows aren’t nowhere near as dangerous as orangutans, but they sure do know how to escape a fence. Just take a look at the video below, where a cow got loose on a highway in Oklahoma City. Not only was there just a loose cow running around, but two different cowboys came out of nowhere and chased it down. They even used their lassos to safely capture it. It’s truly wild to see.

Perhaps the best part of the video is the fact that a news station’s helicopter followed the chase – and the reporter provided play-by-play commentary. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Comments / 43

Merrey V. Lane
1d ago

Imagine what it would be like if you had to live in a cage. Especially, when your home should be atop a beautiful tree in the rainforest...free from humans trying to touch.

Reply
19
Scheherazade
2d ago

If you do not fear these powerful creatures, you should respect them and keep your distance. Note to self.

Reply(1)
21
midnite's mom
1d ago

you want a hug boy ? come get you a hug ...why you scared ? lol ...and that's what he gets folks

Reply
5
