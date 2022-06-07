Eat like a ‘Golden Girl’ at new pop-up diner

Back in December, the sad news broke that Betty White had passed away less than a month before her 100th birthday. The iconic star was set to have a televised birthday special, which ended up airing as a tribute to her. Sadly, White's death meant that the last of the Golden Girls stars were now gone. Estelle Getty passed in 2008, Bea Arthur passed in 2009, and Rue McClanahan passed in 2010. Thankfully, the memory of the beloved foursome lives on in various tributes to their sitcom, which ran from 1985 to 1992. The latest Golden Girls news comes from Food & Wine, who revealed a pop-up cafe is coming to Los Angeles in July.

