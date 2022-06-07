ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Forward progress at small vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo stopped

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 2 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Fire crews have stopped forward progress of a small vegetation fire that broke out in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday near the Cerro San Luis Trailhead and deemed the Madonna Incident, according to the department.

Crews reported that one structure was threatened.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo was called in for assistance and sent a full wildland response, according to the city fire department. The two departments worked in unified command and were able to stop forward progress by 11 a.m. at approximately 1-2 acres.

Crews remained on scene for perimeter control, extinguishing hot spots.

