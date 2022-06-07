ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot County, ME

All These Penobscot County Houses Are Under $75k, If You’re Super Handy

By Jason Stewart
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's get one thing clear right away... These houses all need work. If you think you're going to find the one house in all of Penobscot County that needs no work, you're wrong. Now, some of these places need more work than others, for sure. Some legitimately don't need that much....

lcnme.com

Gov. Mills Visits Lincoln County, Announces Health Care Workforce Investment

The Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Whitefield was the backdrop for Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ announcement of new initiatives aimed at attracting and retaining health care workers in the state. The $4 million that will fund the initiatives is part of the Mills administration’s Maine Jobs & Recovery Program, which includes $20 million targeted toward strengthening Maine’s health care workforce.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine will spend $50M to rev up an 'economic engine' — state parks

A new plan to spend $50 million on upgrading parks across Maine represents the first meaningful investment in their infrastructure for over 15 years, according to the state. And the investment comes at a time of record visits to the 48 state parks and historic sites. Gov. Janet Mills announced...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Property Predicament: Rockland woman wants to give home away

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- A Rockland woman is willing to give away her house, if you can figure out how to move it from the property. When Jan Heimlich moved to Maine six months ago, she knew Rockland was the place for her. "There was one property that was right near...
ROCKLAND, ME
Kool AM

Dry For Decades, Booze Could Soon Again Flow In This Maine Town

It will surprise many people to know that Maine still has a fair number of towns and cities that are at least partially "dry". That is, there are restrictions when it comes to alcohol sales. In fact, there are about 100 Maine municipalities with some kind of restrictions. Sometimes, it...
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
WALDOBORO, ME
101.9 The Rock

Fire Destroys Home on Houlton Road in Presque Isle

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a stubborn fire that destroyed a single-story home on the Houlton Road in Presque Isle. Firefighters from 3 communities battle blaze on Route 1 south of Presque Isle. The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to the blaze around 1:00 p.m., according to Capt....
wabi.tv

Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s nothing sweeter than that new car smell, right?. Unless that new car the sweet smell is coming from... is free!. Bangor’s Brian and Kaylee Goodie are the winners of Toyota’s “Great Outdoors Giveaway” and a brand new 2022 Toyota 4Runner.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Rescuers Have Pulled The Body of a Fairfield Man Out of The Kennebec River

According to the Kennebec Journal, the body of a Fairfield man was pulled from the Kennebec River on Sunday. According to officials, the body of David Kufeldt, 52 of Fairfield, was pulled from the waters of the Kennebec River in the area of the boat launch that sits just east from downtown Skowhegan.
newscentermaine.com

The summer forecast is in, and it looks warm for Maine

MAINE, USA — Summer has arrived, at least from the perspective of meteorologists. For anyone who hasn't heard my explanation on this already...In order to neatly keep weather records, we measure seasons based on months. For example, "summer" is the warmest three months of the year: June, July, and...
wabi.tv

Body found in Kennebec River in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police asking for help finding Norridgewock man

BANGOR, Maine — A silver alert was issued by the Bangor Police Department for a Norridgewock man last seen Monday at approximately 4:40 p.m. walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center at 656 State St. in Bangor. Graham Lacher, 37, reportedly suffers from mental illness and tends to...
92 Moose

A Maine Man Was Killed Over The Weekend After a Garage Roof Collapses

According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
Z107.3

Summer Fun Ideas: Take A Biplane Ride In Bar Harbor

This is an amazing chance to see the true beauty of Maine, waaaay up in the sky!. If you are looking for a little adventure this summer, we are very lucky to live in a state that has a ton of fun options. The Bar Harbor area is beautiful enough on the ground, imagine being up in the air and checking out those views.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Z107.3

80 Years Ago in Maine, You Couldn’t Purchase Alcohol On One of The Most Patriotic Days of the Year

There was a time here in the State of Maine when purchasing alcohol couldn't be done on certain days. In fact, Maine was the first state in the nation to start passing alcohol prohibition laws in 1846, then even stricter statutes in 1851. The rest of the nation followed suit. Then, following World War I, prohibition was repealed nationwide in 1933, and Maine repealed prohibition laws the following year in 1934.
MAINE STATE
