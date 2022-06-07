Wonderful Waterfronts Exhibit Now Open at Studio B Art Gallery

Linstead on the Severn has long been the most desired community in Severna Park, known for the sweeping vistas of the Severn River. This tight knit neighborhood comprises of a waterfront community with abundant amenities. With only a single road leading in, the waterfront vantage points from Yantz Cove to the Severn provides an enclave feeling of privacy and community. The main beach, along with three other resident only beaches, provide coveted gathering places for special occasions, neighborhood get togethers, and annual events such as the Annual Bull and Oyster Roast. Downtown Severna Park is less than one mile from this property for a peaceful walk to coffee, restaurants, hair and nail salons, art gallery, bike shop, and many other retailers. For the fitness enthusiast, the 13 mile paved B&A bike trail which stretches from Annapolis to Glen Bernie is alive with walkers, joggers, and cyclists and is a reminder of the days when urban dwellers would take the train to their summer homes in Severna Park.

SEVERN, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO