Cleveland, TX

Rangers place LHP Brett Martin on COVID-19 list

By TOM WITHERS
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed reliever Brett Martin on the COVID-19 list Tuesday before the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians. Bench coach Donnie Ecker was also placed in health and safety protocols by...

www.chron.com

