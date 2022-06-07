Eat like a ‘Golden Girl’ at new pop-up diner

Over the past year Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report has focused more on value than innovation. The chain has shifted focus away from its 4 for $4 to put more attention on its $5 Biggie Bag. It did that by limiting the selection on the cheaper value menu choice and making the $5 offer the one where you get to pick which sandwich you want.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO