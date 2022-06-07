Eat like a ‘Golden Girl’ at new pop-up diner

Click here to read the full article. Julee Cruise, whose gorgeous collaborations with David Lynch elevated projects such as “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks,” has died at 65 years old. Her husband, Edward Grinnant, revealed the news on a B-52’s Facebook page, as first reported by The Guardian. Cruise was an occasional touring member of the band, acting as Cindy Wilson’s stand-in on stretches from 1992 to 1999.
“For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodby to my wife, Julee Cruise, today,” he wrote. “She left this realm on her own...
