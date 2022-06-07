Another Step Toward Reinforcing Wilmington as a Beautiful City: State’s Enhanced Plastic Carryout Bag Ban Begins July 1

DOVER, Del. – In an effort to combat mass shootings, Delaware’s Senate has passed a ban on high-capacity magazine rounds. The measure would limit the sales of magazines with 17 or more rounds in them in an attempt to how many rounds someone can fire before having to reload. It will also set elevated penalties for the use of illegal magazines during crimes — and start a buyback program to purchase large-capacity magazines currently in circulation.

