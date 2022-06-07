ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Step Toward Reinforcing Wilmington as a Beautiful City: State’s Enhanced Plastic Carryout Bag Ban Begins July 1

Mayor Purzycki today reminded City residents, businesses, and visitors that, beginning July 1, the State of Delaware’s updated plastic bag ban will take effect. Approved by the General Assembly last year, the expanded ban prohibits all retail stores (except restaurants) from providing plastic bags of any size at checkout. Shoppers/customers should...

Wilmington Expresses Appreciation to the Historic Monday Club for Supporting Wilmington’s Beautiful City Efforts

Club members will beautify three East Side locations tomorrow. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and City Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith today expressed the City’s thanks and appreciation to members of the City’s historic Monday Club for scheduling three beautification projects for tomorrow on the City’s East Side. The Mayor said the Monday Club’s community service efforts will support Wilmington’s Beautiful City Program which has been underway since 2017 to keep neighborhoods and streets cleaner and more beautiful.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

McGuiness trial expected to begin Tuesday in Dover

Jury selection in the case against State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness has been set for Monday in Kent County. Assuming jury selection goes according to plan, court officials expect opening arguments to begin Tuesday. The trial was moved from Wilmington to Dover after McGuiness’s defense attorney objected to hearing the case in a different county than the auditor’s office.  McGuiness was ... Read More
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware groups come together as a bill to expand abortion access gets its first hearing

DOVER, Del.- Wednesday morning, in Dover, groups made their voices heard as they are on a mission to expand abortion access in the First State. “I actually feel in our state we are really fortunate because we have Roe codified,” Melissa Froemming, President of Delaware NOW, said. “Our legislators are really forward thinking in 2017 when they codified roe, so regardless of what happened nationally Delawareans are protected.”
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware passes high capacity magazine ban

DOVER, Del. – In an effort to combat mass shootings, Delaware’s Senate has passed a ban on high-capacity magazine rounds. The measure would limit the sales of magazines with 17 or more rounds in them in an attempt to how many rounds someone can fire before having to reload. It will also set elevated penalties for the use of illegal magazines during crimes — and start a buyback program to purchase large-capacity magazines currently in circulation.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

BREAKING: Delaware House Passes Ban of Assault Weapons

DOVER, De. - The Delaware House of Representatives has passed HB450, an effective ban on assault weapons. The bill passed 22 to 19, with four Democrats joining Republicans in voting against the legislation. Lawmakers also passed an amendment that would limit all firearms in Delaware to 17 rounds. Democratic Representative...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Overdose deaths in Delaware reached a new record high in May

Delaware hits a new high for suspected overdose deaths in a month in May. Last month 42 people in Delaware died from suspected overdoses, according to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. The previous monthly high total was 39 in August 2018 and May 2020. Department of Health and Social...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Chesco commits to rehousing 150 households and building 350 affordable units

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Chester County has committed to rehoming 150 households and adding 350 affordable housing units through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness’ House America Initiative.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Gun safety bills clear a Delaware House committee

Bills raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21 and banning assault weapon sales cleared Delaware's House Administration committee on Wednesday. Though tensions ran high, the hearing only occasionally devolved into shouting. Opponents urged lawmakers to focus on tightening school security, arguing gun safety legislation does not always...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware animal shelters gain national recognition

A leading animal welfare organization rates Delaware as a no-kill state for a fourth year in row. The Best Friends Animal Society’s pet lifesaving data report offers a national overview of the number of dogs and cats that enter and exit shelters in a given year. Hannah Stember is...
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Student State Board of Education Member Application Due June 24

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The application for student membership on the Delaware State Board of Education is currently open. Application requirements and information can be found below and in the application packet. Applicants for the student Board member position must meet the following requirements:. Delaware resident;
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Same day voter registration advances to Delaware Senate

DOVER, Del. – Same-Day Voter Registration is one step closer to becoming an option for Delaware voters, as the measure passes the Delaware House and advances to the Senate. It would allow voters to register and vote ahead of and during election day. The measure passed the Delaware House on Tuesday with an amendment that changes how early it would go into effect if passed.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

AAA: Gas prices will soon hit $5 a gallon in Delaware

Gas prices in Delaware are flirting with the $5 a gallon mark -- and according to AAA Mid-Atlantic hitting that level is inevitable. As of Wednesday afternoon the average price for a gallon of regular in Delaware was $4.97, up four cents from Tuesday and 37 cents over the past week.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Attempt to Override Veto of Marijuana Legalization in Delaware Fails

A bid to override Democratic Gov. John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use failed Tuesday in the state House, likely ending efforts this year to establish a state-run marijuana industry in Delaware. Members of the Democrat-controlled...
DELAWARE STATE

