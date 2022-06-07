ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth County, IA

Man, 24, arrested in connection to crimes in Winnebago, Freeborn and Kossuth counties

KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to crimes in northern Iowa that spanned into a traffic stop in Freeborn County. On May...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

Mason City man arrested for kidnapping

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for kidnapping in Mason City. Police and fire medics responded Thursday just before 1 pm to a report of a person that had been assaulted and held captive for several days. The victim was located and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Stolen snowmobile means probation for Kensett man

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Kensett man is sentenced for a stolen snowmobile in Worth County. Deryck William Leitner Sr., 48, has been given three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to successfully participate in the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court. Leitner Sr. pleaded guilty to altering vehicle identification numbers as a habitual felony offender.
KENSETT, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced for Mason City chase that ended with a crash into a garage

MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat traffic offender is sentenced to jail time in Cerro Gordo County. Nathan Ryan Carlson, 35 of Lake Mills, was first arrested on January 3 after a police chase that ended in a crash. Mason City police say the pursuit began with an incident in the area of 12th Street NW and N. Van Buren Avenue and the chase exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 miles per hour. It ended with Carlson crashing into a garage in the 600 block of 1st Street SW.
MASON CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Fort Dodge Officer Facing Charges In Sunday Accident

Fort Dodge, Iowa — Online court records indicate charges have been filed against a Fort Dodge police officer after a hit-and-run crash. Thirty-one year old Bryce Presswood is facing charges of operating while intoxicated first offense, an open container violation and leaving the scene of an accident. This is in reference to an accident south of Duncombe, in central Iowa, early Sunday evening.
FORT DODGE, IA
106.9 KROC

Two Charged In Recent Rochester Pot-Involved Stabbing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men are facing charges connected to a recent stabbing in Rochester that began as a planned sale of marijuana. Police had no trouble finding the suspects. They were found hiding in an apartment when officers forced their way inside. The incident happened on...
ROCHESTER, MN
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after striking victim several times with a baseball bat

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man is facing numerous charges after striking a victim several times with a baseball bat and taking personal items from them. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, 43-year-old Jamar D. Brown assaulted a male on Tuesday. The assault was reported in the 100 block of North Ninth Street.
FORT DODGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver cited for pot and synthetic urine

LARCHWOOD—A 54-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KIMT

Man with machete sentenced for Dodge County standoff

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A machete-wielding man who had a standoff with law enforcement is sentenced to probation. Samuel Zambrano Ramirez, 40 of Minneapolis, was arrested on February 13 and charged with threats of violence, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree damage to property. He was accused of breaking into an apartment in Claremont while armed with a machete and trying to assault a woman and her significant other.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested for Assaulting Pregnant Woman

A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman and pointing a gun at her, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 31 year-old Tyrecas Matlock is accused of getting in a verbal argument with the woman, who is seven months pregnant. Court records say Matlock kicked the woman in the stomach and put his hands around her neck. Then, before he left, he pulled out a handgun and put it to the woman’s head and told her to get out of the way or she would be dead. Waterloo Police were able to stop Matlock on Highway 218 on his way back to Charles City. They found a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine in his trunk.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City trial scheduled over car stolen and then destroyed

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former fugitive pleads not guilty to stealing and then destroying a car. Joseph Alan Howell, 27 of Hampton, is charged with second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, driving while barred, and fourth-degree theft. His trial is set to begin on July 26. Howell is accused...
MASON CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Ledyard Man Charged With Allegedly Stealing Multiple Vehicles

Algona, IA (KICD)– A Ledyard man has been charged after being accused of stealing multiple vehicles in the last few weeks from around Kossuth County. 24-year-old Jacob Govern first found himself on the law enforcement radar in mid-May when he was pulled over in Southern Minnesota driving a vehicle that was reported stolen from the Swea City area.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
myklgr.com

Redwood County Man dies in farm accident Thursday afternoon

A Redwood County man died in a farm accident Thursday afternoon. At 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release stating an adult male has died in a farm accident near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. According to Sheriff’s Department, at...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Charles City woman pleads guilty to two assaults

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading guilty to two violent incidents in Floyd County. Tanara Faith Harris, 25 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and willful injury causing bodily injury. Her next hearing is set for July 5. Harris was accused of...
CHARLES CITY, IA
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
1380kcim.com

Arcadia Woman Arrested For Burglary While Impersonating Government Official Receives Deferred Judgement

An Arcadia woman arrested in November after falsely claiming to be a contractor for the Carroll County Assessor’s Office to access a rural Breda home was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-year-old Cassandra Lynne Vonnahme was initially charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, for allegedly stealing prescription medications from the home while posing as a government official. The charge was later amended to third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecutors, and Vonnahme pled guilty to the reduced charge earlier this spring. A judge approved her request for a deferred judgment last week, and Vonnahme was ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines, restitution, and court costs. She was placed on probation for two years, and court records regarding the case will be expunged following the successful completion of the sentence.
ARCADIA, IA
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty to 2020 check fraud in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over check fraud in Floyd County from 2020. Naomi Marie Williams 19 of West Des Moines, has pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. She was accused of using a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man arrested for second OWI

SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 10:20 a.m. Friday, June 3, near Sheldon on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of William Donald Pugh stemmed from the stop of...
SHELDON, IA

