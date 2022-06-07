Man, 24, arrested in connection to crimes in Winnebago, Freeborn and Kossuth counties

A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman and pointing a gun at her, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 31 year-old Tyrecas Matlock is accused of getting in a verbal argument with the woman, who is seven months pregnant. Court records say Matlock kicked the woman in the stomach and put his hands around her neck. Then, before he left, he pulled out a handgun and put it to the woman’s head and told her to get out of the way or she would be dead. Waterloo Police were able to stop Matlock on Highway 218 on his way back to Charles City. They found a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine in his trunk.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO