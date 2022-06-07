Metro Mix Chorus announces annual awards, new management team

The last Metro Mix message was about the chorus, highlighting the growth and activities that we all are focused on over the past year.

Along with the full chorus growth in numbers, individuals are stepping up in service to manage and encourage improvement of our skills and performance as well. Our management team members organize and run parts of the rehearsals, take notes and share them for personal practice, and constantly encourage.

Some book events, take care of costuming, handle communication and public relations. We are grateful for this service. We also honor some of our “standout” members with special awards.

The SALLY Award

Being honored as the “Sweet Adeline Leading Lady” of the Year is the highest honor given for outstanding achievement in both musical performance and service to Metro Mix Chorus. This year’s Leading Lady is Amanda Elkins, from Muscatine.

She has a huge amount of Sweet Adelines knowledge because she was one of the lucky ones who grew up learning all about the organization from her mom. She began early, participating in “Young Women In Harmony” events, and then joined the chorus as a strong lead singer.

Despite only being a five-year member, she has not been afraid to jump into many leadership positions and has just agreed to give her time and talents to serve as our management team chair. We all look forward to many more years of singing together in the chorus with this year’s leading lady.

The Hero Award

Sweet Adeline’s Region 5, during the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, decided to notice and award individual members from choruses who went well “beyond the call of duty” to support their chorus as we all tried to keep up the harmony and finally to rehearse and perform again.

We are proud to announce that the Region 5 Hero Award in Metro Mix for 2021-2022 is Jolene Kubli from Kalona. She was honored at our Region 5 Contest and Convention this year.

Kubli was the “performance manager, extraordinaire” on our management team this past year. She booked performances, helped write scripts and made sure everything flowed to give the audiences and our chorus great experiences. I must also add that she has a terrific tenor voice in our chorus.

There are many other members who are stepping up in leadership roles as well. Our director, John Hayden, is busy and fortunately has team leaders for each section who assist with rehearsals and help individuals within each section (lead, tenor, baritone and bass) learn and improve singing and performance skills as needed.

Our new management team consists of: management chair, Amanda Elkins; communications, Emily Corder; financial manager, Chris Cromwell; marketing, Janet Clark; membership, D.R. Johnson and Dianne Gray; and our new prep and performance manager, Nita Suhr.

If you wish to pop in to visit, we rehearse on Thursday evenings at the Shueyville Methodist Church, beginning at 7 p.m. Call Dianne Gray at 319-461-4792 or D.R. Johnson at 319-430-6699.

Lynda Black-Smith loves singing lead with the chorus and can be reached at lyndablacksmith@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Metro Mix Chorus announces annual awards, new management team