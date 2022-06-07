Here are dates, times for the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 preseason games

The Chiefs’ preseason opponents were previously revealed during the NFL’s 2022 schedule release .

Now, the official times and dates of the matchups are officially in the books.

Kansas City’s three-game exhibition slate, which consists of one road game and two home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 13: Chiefs at Chicago Bears with a noon kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 20: Washington Commanders at Chiefs with a 3 p.m. kickoff

Thursday, Aug. 25: Green Bay Packers at Chiefs with a 7 p.m. kickoff

All three games will air on KSHB (Ch. 41) in Kansas City.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his coaching staff will go through the evaluation process of setting the initial 53-player roster throughout the month of August. And each preseason game will allow players, especially those on the fringe, to make their case to stick around.

The first roster cuts from 90 to 85 players occurs on Aug. 16, followed by another trimming from 85 players to 80 on Aug. 23.

The Chiefs must have their roster at 53 players on Aug. 30 in advance of the 2022 regular season opener on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.

