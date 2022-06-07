ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here are dates, times for the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 preseason games

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uY6jt_0g3KWLC000

The Chiefs’ preseason opponents were previously revealed during the NFL’s 2022 schedule release .

Now, the official times and dates of the matchups are officially in the books.

Kansas City’s three-game exhibition slate, which consists of one road game and two home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, is as follows:

  • Saturday, Aug. 13: Chiefs at Chicago Bears with a noon kickoff
  • Saturday, Aug. 20: Washington Commanders at Chiefs with a 3 p.m. kickoff
  • Thursday, Aug. 25: Green Bay Packers at Chiefs with a 7 p.m. kickoff

All three games will air on KSHB (Ch. 41) in Kansas City.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his coaching staff will go through the evaluation process of setting the initial 53-player roster throughout the month of August. And each preseason game will allow players, especially those on the fringe, to make their case to stick around.

The first roster cuts from 90 to 85 players occurs on Aug. 16, followed by another trimming from 85 players to 80 on Aug. 23.

The Chiefs must have their roster at 53 players on Aug. 30 in advance of the 2022 regular season opener on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.

Click here to see the Chiefs’ regular season schedule.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cris Carter Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the NFL Throwback Twitter account published a video of former star wide receiver Cris Carter. The video showed the longtime Minnesota Vikings star making ridiculous one-handed catch after ridiculous one-handed catch. It also came with a caption that had the NFL world talking. "Best hands ever?" the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Announces NFL Retirement At 30

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers watched as star defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt abruptly retired. Now, a few days later, the football world learned another former Steelers player is retiring. Veteran offensive lineman B.J. Finney told a reporter that he's walking away from the game. "Former K-State offensive lineman B.J....
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Brandon Flowers finally retires with Kansas City Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers returned to the team this week in order to retire with his original franchise. It might sound like a blast from the past, but cornerback Brandon Flowers returned to the team that originally drafted him in order to retire with the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Telling Josh Gordon Update

Josh Gordon is long removed from his peak. The wide receiver emerged as one of the NFL's brightest stars when recording 1,646 receiving yards for the Cleveland Browns in 2013. However, he since hasn't reach half that mark in a single season. After missing all of 2020 following another violation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Preseason Games#Packers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

Andy Reid places third on PFF’s top NFL head coaches list

The folks at Pro Football Focus believe that Andy Reid is the NFL’s third-best head coach coming into the 2022 season. In an offseason of significant turmoil on the Kansas City Chiefs roster, one area that is going to help a youth movement lock into place sooner than later is the presence of a veteran head coach and a stable support staff. In short, the Chiefs are quite fortunate to have Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
4K+
Followers
885
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy