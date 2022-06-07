ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

A developer is seeking to build more apartments in Menomonee Falls. Here are details about the latest proposal.

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaYMB_0g3KW7v500

Another group has come forward with a proposal for an apartment building in Menomonee Falls.

Peyton Group LLC is seeking to build an apartment building at N87 W14614 Fond du Lac Ave.

More: The former Trysting Place Pub in Menomonee Falls is being torn down. This is what's coming in its place.

More: Here are some nice weather events going on in the Menomonee Falls/Germantown area this month

The group is scheduled to appear at the Plan Commission meeting tonight. If the Plan Commission recommends approval, the proposal will advance to the Village Board.

The proposal foincludes a 110-unit building with Fond Du Lac Avenue to the south of the building, Main Street to the north and Interstate 41 on- and off-ramps to the east

The building would face Fond Du Lac Avenue with its access coming from there. Indoor parking would be provided, along with surface parking, according to documents filed with the village.

The building's upper floors would be in a "U" shape to provide an amenity area for its residents above the indoor parking area, according to village documents.

A construction timeline has not been set.

More: Two apartment buildings are being planned near Menomonee Falls' downtown

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A developer is seeking to build more apartments in Menomonee Falls. Here are details about the latest proposal.

Comments / 2

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Plan proposed for long-vacant Grafton Pick 'n Save

GRAFTON - After more than a decade of sitting vacant and potential uses coming and going, there is a plan for a portion of the former Grafton Pick ‘n Save site that is extremely promising. Harbor Freight Tools has submitted documents to the village in order to occupy approximately...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Plan Commission gives support to Dunkin’ GO

CEDARBURG — You may be able to get Dunkin’ Donuts in Cedarburg in the future. Proposed location of a new Dunkin’ GO in Cedarburg, in place of Corky’s Tire & Auto Services at W62N245 Washington Ave. The Cedarburg Plan Commission gave its support during a concept...
Daily Reporter

‘Diverging diamond’ interchange on I-94 near stadium would lower project costs

A rendering depicting the “diverging diamond” interchange Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials are considering for the interchange of Interstate 94 and State Highway 175 near American Family Field. WisDOT had originally proposed building a much larger interchange there, one that would cost between $70 million and $90 million more. (Rendering courtesy of WisDOT)
WISCONSIN STATE
discoverhometown.com

Town of Germantown residents surprised by item on Germantown Village Board agenda

An item on the June 6 agenda for the Germantown Village Board meeting caught residents of the town of Germantown by surprise. One of the final items on the agenda was listed as, “Annexation of Town of Germantown.Process of Annexation and Potential Policies.” The item was placed on the agenda at the request of village Trustee Jolene Pieper.
GERMANTOWN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Menomonee Falls, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Menomonee Falls, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls, WI
Government
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc food truck court delayed

OCONOMOWOC — Food trucks continue to remain a popular destination for people who love to eat homemade and unpretentious dishes so Mike Herro is eager to get his proposed food truck court built in Oconomowoc. Unfortunately, Mike and Ken Herro of Oconomowoc Realty, hit some delays with their plans...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Closure on County Trunk Highway S in Washington County

County Trunk Highway (CTH) S is scheduled to be closed between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 as the Washington County Highway Department replaces a cross‐road culvert. The culvert project is anticipated to take one full day, but the work schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors. Thru traffic will not be allowed through the work site during construction. Please use the posted detour route while the.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Buildings#Peyton Group Llc#The Plan Commission#The Village Board#The Journal Sentinel
CBS 58

Fein Brothers installs new sign at new home in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a new take on an old classic. Fein Brothers on Thursday, June 9, installed a new sign at its new home at 2023 North King Drive. For decades, the old, vertical Fein Brothers sign was an icon of Milwaukee's King Drive corridor, standing tall at the restaurant suppliers' longtime former home at 2007 North Martin Luther King Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semitruck fire on I-43 in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A vehicle fire prompted a closure of Interstate 43 northbound starting at State Highway 32 in Ozaukee County on Thursday afternoon, June 9. Viewer video showed a semitruck completely engulfed in flames. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident itself took place on I-43...
WISN

Waukesha County Parks looking to hire retirees

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Parks has open positions and is looking for retirees to fill them. "We have a variety of great opportunities in our park system for applicants with different interests, experience and activity levels," said Dale Shaver, Waukesha County director of Parks and Land Use. "Employees that join us after retirement love the flexible hours of our seasonal roles, being outdoors during our beautiful Wisconsin summers, and the opportunity to meet new people with similar interests."
pleasantviewrealty.com

1404 N 12th St-1206 Huron Ave Sheboygan WI

Super nice 2 family. Current rents are $685 down and $725 up. Rents could easily be in the $800’s for both units as they are large. Large light filled rooms in both units. Up with 2 large and one smaller and lower with 2 very generous bedrooms. Upper has 2 porches one for the sunrise one for the set. The basements are clean one new furnace and one older. There is an attached garage and a really nice east facing porch in the lower front. This could be a super income maker, or a great owner occupied.
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Vos asks EPA to lift reformulated gas requirements in 6 Southeast Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. — Led by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a group of lawmakers Tuesday asked U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan to waive reformulated gas requirements for six Southeast Wisconsin counties amidst record-high gas prices. The EPA requires the environmentally-friendly but more expensive gas blend to be...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy