Another group has come forward with a proposal for an apartment building in Menomonee Falls.

Peyton Group LLC is seeking to build an apartment building at N87 W14614 Fond du Lac Ave.

More: The former Trysting Place Pub in Menomonee Falls is being torn down. This is what's coming in its place.

More: Here are some nice weather events going on in the Menomonee Falls/Germantown area this month

The group is scheduled to appear at the Plan Commission meeting tonight. If the Plan Commission recommends approval, the proposal will advance to the Village Board.

The proposal foincludes a 110-unit building with Fond Du Lac Avenue to the south of the building, Main Street to the north and Interstate 41 on- and off-ramps to the east

The building would face Fond Du Lac Avenue with its access coming from there. Indoor parking would be provided, along with surface parking, according to documents filed with the village.

The building's upper floors would be in a "U" shape to provide an amenity area for its residents above the indoor parking area, according to village documents.

A construction timeline has not been set.

More: Two apartment buildings are being planned near Menomonee Falls' downtown

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A developer is seeking to build more apartments in Menomonee Falls. Here are details about the latest proposal.