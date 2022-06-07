ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We don't have to be hopeless against gun violence

By Deb Rudnick, Bainbridge Island
I believe we can reduce gun violence in America. But apparently not Dr. Al-Agba, who in her latest column calls mass shootings “a rite of passage, like attending a rock concert or smoking a cigarette” and “American as apple pie.” Really? Being shot is the cultural equivalent of seeing a band or smoking? This is shocking from a pediatrician, who more than most of us should understand the concept of relative risk.

Al-Agba says “burying our heads in the sands and screaming about gun control has not saved lives.” Setting aside that this juxtaposition makes no sense, let’s take screaming – or talking — about gun control. As one of thousands who have worked on these bills, I know such legislation is possible and saves lives. States with stricter gun laws have lower firearm mortality rates. States with weaker gun laws have higher rates of gun violence — the 13 weakest having 3 times the gun deaths as the 8 states with the strongest regulations.

America leads the world in suicides by firearms. Our homicide rate is double the global average. These are facts we can change. Can we stop every gun death? Assuredly not. Can we reduce the likelihood that children will be murdered in class, or mistakenly find unsecured firearms, or purchase a gun for self-harm, by passing legislation? Yes. Will those measures do more to protect our children than teaching them to jump out a window rather than hide in a classroom? Yes.

Our children’s safety is an American value. Gun violence is not.

Deb Rudnick, Bainbridge Island

