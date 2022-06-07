ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

More than 214,000 jobs open in Minnesota, setting record high

 2 days ago
MINNESOTA, USA — While nationwide unemployment numbers remain low, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) reports that the state had more than 214,000 vacant jobs in the final quarter of 2021. According to DEED, the number of job openings at the end of last year...

Minnesota Increases SNAP Eligibility Threshold

(KNSI) — As more Minnesotans grapple with rising grocery costs, some might be eligible now for federal assistance in buying food. Lawmakers passed legislation in the last session raising the gross income threshold for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The threshold is now 200% of the federal poverty level or just over $46,000 yearly for a family of three. Peter Woitock of the group Hunger Solutions says some households missed SNAP eligibility by less than $100. However, inflation still makes it hard to afford food.
MINNESOTA STATE
What to know about applying for Minnesota’s front-line worker bonus

Despite early glitches with the state website, nearly 200,000 Minnesotans have already put in applications to receive a COVID-related bonus payment of up to $1,500. The money is meant to support those who worked in especially high-risk environments during the pandemic – teachers, those in health care fields, food service and retail workers, to name just a few of the jobs qualified for the bonuses.
MINNESOTA STATE
How to apply for Minnesota's frontline worker "hero" checks

Minnesotans who worked in essential jobs at the onset of the pandemic can apply for one-time bonus checks from the state beginning at 8am today.The big picture: The $750 payments, approved by the divided Legislature in late April after months of stalled negotiations, are meant to serve as a thank you for those who risked exposure to provide services we all relied on.Who's eligible: An estimated 667,000 Minnesota workers in qualified professions who logged at least 120 hours in close proximity to others between March 15 2020 and June 30, 2021, including emergency responders, health care workers, child care providers,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis minimum wage to increase July 1

Small businesses with 100 or fewer employees must pay an hourly wage of $13.50 for the next year, and large businesses, which saw an increase last year to $14.25, will now have to pay staffers $15 per hour. Small businesses saw their minimum wage rise to $12.50 per hour July...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 9

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,816 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,701. According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 24-30 was omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 at 64%, which is up from 57% the previous week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Application Period Starts Wednesday For Minnesota COVID Bonuses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota’s “COVID frontline workers” can begin applying tomorrow for COVID-19 bonus checks from the state government. It's estimated that nearly 700,000 state residents who had jobs that could not be done remotely and required them to be in close proximity to others are eligible to receive a portion of the $500 million that was allocated to the program by the Minnesota legislature. To be eligible, the frontline workers had to have worked at least 120 hours between March 15 of 2020, and June 30 of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
COVID In Minnesota: 9 More Deaths Reported; New Hospitalization Rate At Plateau

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,816 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,525,118, including roughly 75,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,701 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 27.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s slowly trending downward. The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 9.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,116 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,782 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Thursday, there were 41 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 365 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 47% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.28 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
State preps for sign-up surge for pandemic bonuses

More than a year in the making, a $500 million bonus program for Minnesota workers who took on tough assignments during COVID-19 is about to go live. On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of front-line workers can start applying for pandemic bonuses, although the size of those awards is a couple months away from being set.
MINNESOTA STATE
Will Minnesota legislators finish what they started with a special session?

Some big tax and spending plans didn't get finalized in the regular session that ended on May 23rd. That's left a lot of money on the table and a lot of unhappy groups that wanted a piece of the state budget surplus. Governor Tim Walz says he’s optimistic about reaching an agreement while some top lawmakers are not. MPR Reporter Brian Bakst gives Cathy Wurzer a status update.
MINNESOTA STATE
COVID Bonus Check Application Window Open for Front-line Workers in MN

(graphic: MN Dept. Revenue) The window for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature is now open. The application process follows nearly a year of political wrangling on how best to reward health care and other essential workers. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner...
MINNESOTA STATE
Thousands of Acres Returned to Minnesota Tribe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota tribe is set to get back 28,000 acres that the federal government sold off in the 19th century. Minnesota Public Radio reported Wednesday that the land is within the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa’s reservation but the tribe lost title to it after the federal government split it into parcels and sold it under the 1887 General Allotment Act.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota auto dealers sue to block state's 'clean cars' plan

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association has filed a lawsuit challenging the state's "clean cars" plan adopted late last year, which is intended to increase the number of electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota and reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The group has long opposed the new rules, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
Loon researcher probes the decline of Minnesota's state bird

CROSS LAKE, Minn. — A researcher trying to understand what’s causing a decline in Wisconsin’s loon population is expanding his project into Minnesota. Minnesota Pubic Radio reported Wednesday that Walter Piper, a biology professor at Chapman University in California, has partnered with the National Loon Center to expand his research into Crow Wing County in north-central Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
In the News: David Vang on Rising Gas Prices

University of St. Thomas Finance Professor David Vang spoke with KSTP-TV about the rising gas prices in America, and how it could affect Minnesotans’ plans for a few years. From the story: Industry experts expect high prices to stay put for months. University of St. Thomas professor of finance David Vang is leaning towards a bit longer than that.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
PEMBINA, ND
Time is Running Out for Minnesota Spring Planting

ST. PAUL -- Farmers have made great progress in this spring’s planting, but the clock is quickly running out. The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows 93% of the state’s corn crop is planted, 66% of the crop has emerged, and 89% of the emerged corn is in the fair or good category. The corn final planting date was May 31st for central Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
