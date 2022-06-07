ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘Driver error’ causes car to crash into the Jewish Community Alliance

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Car crashes into JCA Driver hurt, no one inside injured, according to a JCA representative.

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jewish Community Alliance was damaged Tuesday afternoon after a car drove into the building located on San Jose Boulevard.

A JCA representative told Action News Jax that the driver of the car somehow lost control of it and drove into the lobby.

The car damaged a few pillars and a door, but no one inside was hurt.

Action News Jax was told the driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear at this point what caused the car to crash.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

