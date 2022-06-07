‘Driver error’ causes car to crash into the Jewish Community Alliance

Car crashes into JCA Driver hurt, no one inside injured, according to a JCA representative.

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jewish Community Alliance was damaged Tuesday afternoon after a car drove into the building located on San Jose Boulevard.

A JCA representative told Action News Jax that the driver of the car somehow lost control of it and drove into the lobby.

The car damaged a few pillars and a door, but no one inside was hurt.

Action News Jax was told the driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear at this point what caused the car to crash.

