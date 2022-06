Look, we all do what we have to do for work. But...moving to Ohio? That may be a step too far. It's no secret that Michigan and Ohio have this rivalry/hatred that dates back to long before I decided to call Michigan my home. I don't always understand it. Mostly, because I've never spent time in Ohio. Now, thanks to one guy's experience shared via Tiktok, I don't have to.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO