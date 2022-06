This townhouse was originally built in the 1860s in the early neoclassical style, with many handsome details from that period still present. But it also possesses layers of changes and additions completed by the many generations that have passed through. The 1900s saw the addition of a classic paneled library and incorporation of reclaimed 18th-century Georgian mantels and windows, reflecting the period’s pervasive Colonial Revival taste. The 1930s brought an atrium of coral stone. Later owners loosely divided the building into apartments and offices. The transformation of this elegant home back in to the stately beauty it was meant to be was by Jayne Design Studio in 2002. The solarium is blowing my mind. WOW!!!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO