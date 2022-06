Most are left baffled by the idea of an entire state facing food supply issues. Lots of uncertain and unprecedented factors can affect the food supply in an area. With circumstances that affect imports and rising prices, a food shortage is a possibility. Fertilizer prices can also cause instability in crop production for many farmers across the nation. Then supply-chain issues like the lack of truck drives and port holdups further exacerbate this issue. Finally, all these bottlenecks will affect the price of products and eventually reduce the amount of food you can buy in your local supermarket.

