Connecticut State

Tips for flying as non-stop flights added at Bradley airport this summer

By Jillian Andrews
 2 days ago

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Frontier Airlines has announced a new nonstop service for Bradley International Airport to Las Vegas which is set to begin in August.

Members of the Connecticut Airport Authority, Frontier Airlines and TSA representatives gathered to relay this and new travel advice Tuesday at the airport. As travel picks up for the summer, the airport is expecting to see 10,000 passengers move through the terminals every day.

The Connecticut Airport Authority recommends people plan ahead for traffic delays and know where to park at the airport.

“I think the key for us during the summer travel season is for folks to get here early. We’re expecting people to be at the airport 90 minutes in advance of your departure. That means being at the ticket counter 90 minutes.” Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority

“While a busy summer is in the forecast, we are ready and prepared to welcome travelers to Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “We are also particularly thrilled to begin the season with a strengthened partnership with Frontier Airlines and news of their new nonstop service to Las Vegas.”

“Frontier is delighted to grow again in Hartford with the addition of nonstop service to Las Vegas,” said Will Evans, senior manager sales and distribution, Frontier Airlines. “We now offer an array of flight options from Hartford to a variety of outstanding destinations, including Puerto Rico and Cancun, Mexico, creating even more opportunities for area residents to take advantage of our Low Fares Done Right.”

Tips for flying this summer provided by Bradley International Airport:

  • Arrive Early

While Bradley International Airport is known for a quick and easy travel experience, this summer we recommend arriving at the ticket counter at least 90 minutes prior to your scheduled departure. Our team is working hard to get you quickly (and safely!) on your way, however, with more individuals traveling, it is important to give yourself sufficient time for check-in with your airline and TSA screening.

  • Check Your Flight Status

Passengers are encouraged to confirm their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport. Flight information can be checked on the airline’s website.

  • Know Your Parking Options

Save time looking for parking when you arrive and visit the airport’s website ahead of your arrival for the latest information on parking options. Follow directional signage at the airport to guide you to open parking. Parking closest to the terminal, especially in the garage, is popular and will be in high demand, but the airport has additional surface lot parking.

  • Help Speed up TSA Screening

Have your credentials ready and comply with TSA packing guidelines to expedite your screening process. The busiest times at the TSA security checkpoints at Bradley International Airport are in the morning, prior to 8 AM.

  • Try Mobile Meal Ordering

The airport offers convenient online ordering for easy pick up on your journey. Simply visit the airport’s website or BDLmarket.com to place an order from participating restaurants.

While face masks are no longer required at the airport, the CDC recommends for masks to be worn during travel and some airlines may still require them. Individuals traveling internationally are encouraged to check COVID-19 entry requirements at their final destinations. The airport is continuing to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing inside baggage claim.

With more individuals traveling, airport roads will also be busier. Family and friends who are picking up passengers are encouraged to try the Cell Phone Waiting Lot on Light Lane where they can park for free while waiting for their arriving party.

You can also cut down your security wait time by signing up for TSA pre-check. Once approved, the pass costs $85 and lasts for 5 years.

