Local players earn all-CIF-SS honors in baseball, softball and boys volleyball

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

Win a Southern Section championship, reap postseason laurels.

The Oaks Christian School baseball team has followed its CIF-SS Division 3 championship with a pair of illustrious honors.

Elijah Clayton, the sophomore middle infielder who became the spark plug at the top of the Lions lineup, has been named the CIF-SS Division 3 Player of the Year.

Royce Clayton Sr., the former Major League Baseball shortstop, is the Coach of the Year.

Seventeen area players on the diamond, including 10 baseball players and eight softball players, are members of the All-CIF-SS teams.

Joining Clayton on baseball's all-Division 3 squad are Oaks Christian teammates and juniors Jaden Onoca and Tommy Farmer. Grace Brethren senior Mason Reid was also an all-Division 3 selection.

Hueneme reached the Division 7 championship game and places a pair of underclassmen on the All-CIF-SS team,. Sophomore shortstop Luis Cervantes and junior catcher Chris Rodriguez are all-Division 7 selections.

Ventura freshman pitcher/third baseman Josh Woodworth was selected to the all-Division 4 team. Calabasas junior Phoenix Call was all-Division 2, Santa Paula junior Bryce Zavala was all-Division 5, and Ojai Valley senior Ryan Farrell was all-Division 7.

Softball

Oaks Christian's softball team finished off its season by winning the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 1 championship.

Micaela Kastor, the Lions ace senior pitcher, is on the All-CIF-SS Division 1 team. Joining her is Camarillo senior Rylee Pinedo.

Nicolette Hunter of Rio Mesa was an all-Division 2 selection. Samantha Tagawa, an Agoura junior, and Joie Steinkamp of Grace Brethren were named to the all-Division 3 team.

Moorpark reached the championship game in Division 4 and earned two spots on the all-CIF-SS team. Madison Finnerty, a sophomore pitcher, and Madison Zulager, a senior outfielder, were honored.

Oak Park freshman Cameron McGugan was named to the all-Division 5 team.

Boys volleyball

After leading Royal to its first Southern Section crown in 28 years, Evan Costley earned a major honor.

The prolific senior outside hitter and team captain was named the CIF-SS Division 3 Player of the Year.

Three Highlander teammates were named to the all-Division 3 team: senior libero Spencer Borth, senior opposite Derek Bradford and junior middle blocker Braeden Wooton.

Thousand Oaks seniors Ben Greenberg and Tyler Linville were named to the all-Division 2 team. Oak Park senior setter Merit Ghodrat was part of the all-Division 4 team.

Savion Taylor, Pacifica's two-sport standout as a freshman, was selected to the all-Division 5 team.

Loren Ledin is the Prep Editor for The Star. He can be reached at loren.ledin@vcstar.com or 805-437-0285.

