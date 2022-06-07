Scranton Tomorrow to host events during Scranton City Pride

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — CASA of Lackawanna County is currently seeking volunteers. The organization is dedicated to helping children who have entered the child welfare system by providing them with a trained volunteers who advocate for the best interest of the children. “In Lackawanna County, there's about 200...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted. 1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people […]
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — If you see trash on the ground, just pick it up and throw it out, that's the message in Scranton. The City of Scranton hosted a cleanup for City Pride. Representatives from the Mayor’s office, Scranton Parks and Recreation, the Department of Public Works,...
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has announced a missing person on Wednesday. Police say, 13-year-old, Jonkairy Ramirez Abreu (pictured below) was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, after she didn’t return home from school. Law enforcement asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Luzerne County 911 or the […]
PA (WOLF) — A bill sponsored by Rep. Karen Boback to rename a portion of U.S. Route 11 in Luzerne County in memory of the late Rep. George Hasay was sent to the governor’s desk for his signature after its unanimous final approval by the House of Representatives this week.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Some are calling for the home on Richmont Street in Scranton known as the "castle house" to be demolished. The property was condemned in 2013, and despite previous demolition orders, is still standing. Owners of neighboring properties voiced their frustration with the current owner...
Riverside, Pa. — During a Riverside Borough Council meeting Monday evening, the council chose not to recognize Pride Month via a reading of a proclamation submitted by Northumberland County Pride.
The proclamation was included on the agenda, under "IX. New Business." However, council broke into executive session just ahead of discussing new business. When they emerged, the proclamation was not read.
Instead, Mayor John LaMotte provided an acknowledgement of June...
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. — In Plains, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Food Bank, is a proud member of Feeding America and aims at helping local community organizations and families through pantry donations. Serving over 400 different groups and families, the Food Bank sometimes struggles with the...
PA (WOLF) — On Wednesday, the State House approved legislation introduced by local state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, championed by state Sens. John Yudichak, and Lisa Baker that would transfer state property to Wyoming and West Pittston, which will use the properties respectively for a regional police department and a flood control project.
For the first time in eight years, the Midvalley has its own hospital. The 100,000-square foot Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City opened its doors to patients on May 19. It marks the ninth full-service hospital in the Lehigh Valley Health Network and its first facility in Lackawanna County. It is LHVN’s...
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kelly Gaughan has been named the interim Child and Youth administrator for the Luzerne County Courthouse. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, after working for 15 years in the county agency, she'll now be in charge of overseeing child welfare. She's been...
LUZERNE (WOLF) — Luzerne County detectives are conducting an investigation into the whereabouts of over a dozen firearms seized by Luzerne Borough Police last year. Officials say at least 17 firearms were not found inside their evidence locker room. None were seized by detectives. According to our newsgathering partners...
A Dunkin’ in Schuylkill County has become just the fourth location of the donut and coffee chain to go entirely digital. The remodeled Dunkin’ at 400 Terry Rich Blvd., St. Clair, opened with a ribbon-cutting Monday. It has replaced its traditional order counter with two in-store kiosks at...
PITTSTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A GoFundMe has been created for the victim of last week's shooting in Pittston. Lora Patrick, the mother of the victim Alyssa Bulford, says Bulford went to Envy Nail Salon in Pittston Township when she noticed a man trying to steal her car.
While state Sen. Lisa Boscola said current bills do not adequately address transgender student athletes in Pennsylvania, the legislator was the lone Democrat to cross the aisle Tuesday and vote for the a bill banning trans athletes. Boscola, who represents Lehigh and Northampton counties, joined Republican Pat Browne, who also...
Allenwood, Pa. — A Union County resident found that someone stole freon from an air conditioning unit at their residence.
State police at Milton say the resident contacted police on May 31 after finding someone stole 10 pounds of freon worth $600 from a residence on Route 44 in Gregg Township.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-701821.
Herbert Bryan’s day began unlike any other Wednesday morning. While working in Palmerton, he began to feel off, and before long fainted. Fortunately for Bryan, care was literally only a few miles away at the brand-new Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon. Bryan was transported by EMS to the $80 million facility...
HONESDALE, Pa. — A judge sentenced a man Thursday morning for killing a woman in Wayne County. Cole Dufton was sentenced to life in prison. Dufton was found guilty in March of the shooting death of Suzette Bullis inside her home near Lakewood in 2018. The jury reached the verdict in less than 20 minutes.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Students inside Riverside Elementary East in Moosic lined up to congratulate the class of 2022. It's been a tradition in the school district for the outgoing senior class to walk the halls of the elementary schools. Many of the elementary students held signs and gave...
