Scranton, PA

Scranton Tomorrow to host events during Scranton City Pride

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The organization "Scranton Tomorrow" is...

fox56.com

WOLF

CASA of Lackawanna County seeking volunteers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — CASA of Lackawanna County is currently seeking volunteers. The organization is dedicated to helping children who have entered the child welfare system by providing them with a trained volunteers who advocate for the best interest of the children. “In Lackawanna County, there's about 200...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two Chemung County restaurants up for sale

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted. 1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WOLF

'Spring cleaning' in the Electric City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — If you see trash on the ground, just pick it up and throw it out, that's the message in Scranton. The City of Scranton hosted a cleanup for City Pride. Representatives from the Mayor’s office, Scranton Parks and Recreation, the Department of Public Works,...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Missing person out of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has announced a missing person on Wednesday. Police say, 13-year-old, Jonkairy Ramirez Abreu (pictured below) was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, after she didn’t return home from school. Law enforcement asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Luzerne County 911 or the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Scranton 'castle house' to face housing appeals board again

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Some are calling for the home on Richmont Street in Scranton known as the "castle house" to be demolished. The property was condemned in 2013, and despite previous demolition orders, is still standing. Owners of neighboring properties voiced their frustration with the current owner...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Riverside Borough Council declines pride month proclamation

Riverside, Pa. — During a Riverside Borough Council meeting Monday evening, the council chose not to recognize Pride Month via a reading of a proclamation submitted by Northumberland County Pride. The proclamation was included on the agenda, under "IX. New Business." However, council broke into executive session just ahead of discussing new business. When they emerged, the proclamation was not read. Instead, Mayor John LaMotte provided an acknowledgement of June...
RIVERSIDE, PA
WOLF

One Local Food Bank's Impact on the Community

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. — In Plains, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Food Bank, is a proud member of Feeding America and aims at helping local community organizations and families through pantry donations. Serving over 400 different groups and families, the Food Bank sometimes struggles with the...
PITTSTON, PA
biz570.com

A new era in health care

For the first time in eight years, the Midvalley has its own hospital. The 100,000-square foot Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City opened its doors to patients on May 19. It marks the ninth full-service hospital in the Lehigh Valley Health Network and its first facility in Lackawanna County. It is LHVN’s...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Gaughan named interim Child and Youth administrator

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kelly Gaughan has been named the interim Child and Youth administrator for the Luzerne County Courthouse. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, after working for 15 years in the county agency, she'll now be in charge of overseeing child welfare. She's been...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Guns missing from Luzerne PD, new chief hired in the midst of investigation

LUZERNE (WOLF) — Luzerne County detectives are conducting an investigation into the whereabouts of over a dozen firearms seized by Luzerne Borough Police last year. Officials say at least 17 firearms were not found inside their evidence locker room. None were seized by detectives. According to our newsgathering partners...
LUZERNE, PA
WOLF

GoFundMe created for victim of June 1st shooting in Pittston

PITTSTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A GoFundMe has been created for the victim of last week's shooting in Pittston. Lora Patrick, the mother of the victim Alyssa Bulford, says Bulford went to Envy Nail Salon in Pittston Township when she noticed a man trying to steal her car.
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for freon thief in Union County

Allenwood, Pa. — A Union County resident found that someone stole freon from an air conditioning unit at their residence. State police at Milton say the resident contacted police on May 31 after finding someone stole 10 pounds of freon worth $600 from a residence on Route 44 in Gregg Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-701821.
UNION COUNTY, PA
Times News

LVH-Carbon has busy first day

Herbert Bryan’s day began unlike any other Wednesday morning. While working in Palmerton, he began to feel off, and before long fainted. Fortunately for Bryan, care was literally only a few miles away at the brand-new Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon. Bryan was transported by EMS to the $80 million facility...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for Wayne County murderer

HONESDALE, Pa. — A judge sentenced a man Thursday morning for killing a woman in Wayne County. Cole Dufton was sentenced to life in prison. Dufton was found guilty in March of the shooting death of Suzette Bullis inside her home near Lakewood in 2018. The jury reached the verdict in less than 20 minutes.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Elementary farewell for graduating seniors

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Students inside Riverside Elementary East in Moosic lined up to congratulate the class of 2022. It's been a tradition in the school district for the outgoing senior class to walk the halls of the elementary schools. Many of the elementary students held signs and gave...
MOOSIC, PA

