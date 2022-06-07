ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Massachusetts landscaper pleads guilty after failing to report $1.5M to IRS

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0643nb_0g3KTyHc00

BOSTON (WWLP) – An owner of a landscaping business pleaded guilty in connection with his failure to report approximately $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 47-year-old Scott Herzog of Norwell pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

Lawmakers question IRS treatment of taxpayers based on income

Herzog Landscape Solutions operated residential and commercial landscaping in the South Shore area. From 2016 through 2018, he allegedly deposited customer’s cash payments into bank accounts unaffiliated with the landscaping business. As a result, he then failed to report approximately $1.5 million in receipts in the tax returns his tax preparer filed on his behalf, causing a loss to the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $500,000.

Herzog faces up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 8

Karole Cole
2d ago

Sorry, I don't blame him, the government won't let you have nothing!!!

Reply(1)
10
bostonbabe
2d ago

My husband and I LOVE our landscaper, we’ve always trusted and hired David Andrade he’s honestly the best landscaper we’ve ever had, not to mention just a very kind and hard worker guy. If anyone is looking for someone new we highly recommend David.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

O.B. doctor indicted in alleged kickback scheme

An Oak Bluffs doctor has been charged through Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office for her alleged participation in a fraud and money-laundering scheme that reportedly bilked MassHealth for over $2 million. Dr. Darrolyn McCarroll-Lindsay of Oak Bluffs was indicted on three counts of making false Medicaid claims, one kickbacks, bribery, or rebate count, and one conspiracy count. A Methuen man and a man from Indiana were also indicted on multiple counts, as three clinical laboratories all received related indictments.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
City
Norwell, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

Data breach at health care organization may affect 2 million

BOSTON — A digital attack on a Massachusetts-based health care organization may have compromised the personal information of as many as 2 million people, officials said. Shields Health Care Group Inc., which provides imaging and ambulatory surgical services at dozens of locations, said in a notice on its website Tuesday that data including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and medical or treatment details is among the information that may have been compromised.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Justice#Nexstar Media Inc
Boston

Mayor Wu released internal files of disgraced ex-Boston cop Patrick Rose. But the big questions remain unanswered.

"Much of the paper trail drops off." Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday released a trove of the Boston Police Department’s and city’s internal affairs and personnel files on disgraced former officer and convicted child abuser Patrick Rose Sr., following a long public outcry for insight into how Rose remained on the force 20 years after the department found he likely sexually assaulted a minor.
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Deadline to obtain real ID closing in

The “REAL ID” driver’s license program is now within one year of full implementation in Massachusetts. This is a federal security program created in 2005, due to the September 2001 terrorist attacks. The goal is to have standardized and secure identifications issued throughout the country. This enables people to use their license as an official identification for domestic air travel or to enter federal facilities. Under this program, Massachusetts ID’s will meet similar standards as other states. This was supposed to be in effect as of October 2020, however; due to the COVID-19 emergency, several dates have been moved. Since we continue to receive questions on this, I was asked to provide some updates on this program.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Police recertification rules adopted with revised character clause

The state's new policing accountability board voted to approve the regulations that will guide the recertification process for law enforcement officers starting July 1 after making changes to a section detailing how it will view good moral character and being fit for employment as a law enforcement officer.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
IRS
NECN

2 Million Impacted by Data Breach at Massachusetts Health Care Organization

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Shields Health Care says it is investigating a data security breach that may have impacted 56 health care facilities and their patients. Shields, which provides management and imaging services for health care facilities, said in a statement posted on its website that it "became aware of suspicious activity" on its network on March 28 and launched an investigation to determine the full scope of the incident.
QUINCY, MA
WHAV

Methuen Mayor Fires Police Capt. Gallant Following Pay Raise Contract Investigation

A Methuen police captain, on leave since the end of 2020 in connection with department pay raises, was fired Thursday by Mayor Neil Perry. Capt. Gregory Gallant was fired “following the completion of an extensive internal affairs investigation,” Perry said. A report concluded Gallant added base pay language in 2017 without agreement to a proposed union contract when he represented the Methuen Police Superior Officers’ Association. Had the city not refused to pay and the inspector general not stepped in, Methuen would have paid $440,000 annually to certain captains.
METHUEN, MA
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy