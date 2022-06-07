The Volkswagen Bus Is Entering A New Era

Think Mercedes-Benz and you probably think of the S-Class or G-Class as the brand's most iconic models. But in the modern era, while those halos are arguably still important, the bread-and-butter that makes up the bulk of the manufacturer's mainstream sales will come from this, the all-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV. While Mercedes has been in the compact luxury SUV segment since 2008 with the GLK, the 2023 model is only the second generation of the GLC-Class moniker, once again battling the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. Using the second-gen Mercedes MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform shared with other new Mercs like the C-Class and S-Class, the GLC is an evolution of what came before, not just mechanically but visually too. Now designated the 'X 254', it's bigger, more refined, and more tech-filled than ever before, but also, for the first time, only available as a hybrid and with no six- or eight-cylinder engines coming, even in AMG derivatives.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO