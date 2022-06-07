Mass State Police announce passing of K-9 Echo
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) -The Massachusetts State Police (MSP) are reporting the passing of member K-9 Echo.
Echo had served with the MSP for over 7 years, beginning in September 2014, until her recent retirement. She had spent her entire career with partner Lieutenant David Nims.K9 teams certified training held at Westover in Chicopee
According to the MSP, Echo was “smart, fearless, and tenacious” and was involved in many important cases including searching for suspects, sniffing out drugs, and tracking missing suicidal persons.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0