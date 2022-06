Kamala Khan is carrying a lot on her shoulders. For starters, she’s Marvel Comics’ first Muslim superhero to headline their own TV series, with a lot of fans waiting to pass judgement on both her and the show. Ms. Marvel is also the sixth live-action Marvel Disney+ show, which means it has to follow on from popular hits like WandaVision and Loki. On top of that, Ms. Marvel has none of the major superheroes or villains we’ve seen before in the MCU. Instead, 16-year-old fangirl Kamala (newcomer Iman Vellani) is holding the fort on her own, and she’s doing it pretty well.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO