Don McLean celebrates the 50th anniversary of his iconic hit song “American Pie” this year. It’s one of the few truly epic songs to chart on the radio with its 8 and a half minutes. He’s also renowned for his other great hits “Vincent” and “Wonderful Baby.” But McLean has never stopped writing songs and he’s released over 22 albums with “American Boys” his 23rd coming out this year. The American Pie Anniversary Tour comes to Grand Rapids on Friday June 17th at DeVos Performance Hall. McLean is already fond of the city after the Grand Rapids American Pie lip dub made news in 2011 with thousands of people participating, including WGVU’s Shelley Irwin.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO