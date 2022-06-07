ADHD Online

Attention, readers: Do you suffer from Rage Deficit Disorder? Do you have difficulty maintining a level of anger proportionate to the horrors afflicting this world? We prescribe Darren Foster’s pill-mill doc American Pain, a film that is difficult to discuss using civil language, filled with some of the most hateful Americans not currently involved in politics or technology. Caution: Do not watch on a full stomach or before driving, and have something very comforting planned for after the screening. Foster’s film profiles twin brothers Chris and Jeff George, the redneck counterparts to the Sacklers and others who made fortunes off the...

MOVIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO