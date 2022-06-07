Rangers place LHP Brett Martin on COVID-19 list

The Padres announced that right-hander Kyle Tyler has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. He had been designated for assignment earlier this week. Tyler has spent a good portion of the past few months in a state of limbo, as this was his fifth DFA since mid-March. After being cut loose by the Angels, he was claimed by the Red Sox, then the Padres, back to the Angels, followed by a second claim by the Padres. This time, he made it through waivers unclaimed and will now stick with the Chihuahuas. He does not have enough service time to reject an outright assignment, meaning he will stay in the Padres’ organization without taking up a spot on the 40-man roster.

