Arlington, TX

Rangers place LHP Brett Martin on COVID-19 list

 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Texas Rangers placed reliever Brett Martin on the COVID-19 list Tuesday before the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians. Bench coach Donnie Ecker was also placed in health and safety protocols by the team. Rangers...

