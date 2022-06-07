Small Plane Crashes Into Block Wall Outside Hemet Home

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.

APPLE VALLEY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO