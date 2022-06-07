ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Commissioners ban some aerial fireworks in Taylor County because of drought

By Brian Bethel, Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Taylor County commissioners approved an order Tuesday regulating some aerial fireworks in unincorporated areas of the count because of drought conditions.

The action was taken prior to a state-mandated June 15 deadline for making a determination, County Judge Downing Bolls said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbUz8_0g3KSmyL00

The order restricts the sale and use of “restricted fireworks,” defined as “missiles with fins” and “skyrockets with sticks,” Bolls said.

A violation of this order is a Class “C” misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500.

The order does not prohibit or apply to any professional or organized fireworks shows that have been permitted or authorized by a city.

The order states a person commits an offense if he or she intentionally, knowingly or recklessly detonates, ignites, or in any other way uses fireworks on a county road or in the right-of-way of a county road.

If a landowner's permission is obtained, persons may use approved fireworks on private property in unincorporated areas of the county as long as:

► The person using the fireworks is not intoxicated.

► Reasonable precautions are taken concerning proximity to structures and flammable vegetation.

► Children are supervised by adults.

► Water is readily available for extinguishing fires.

The order expires on the date the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions no longer exist in the county or at midnight, July 4, whichever is earlier.

