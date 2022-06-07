Around Mogadore: Class of 2022 celebrated during commencement ceremony

The Mogadore High School commencement ceremony was held on May 26. Melanie Eichler and Destiny Fullerton gave the salutatorian addresses, while Brenna Iczkowski gave the valedictorian address. The 2022 Most Courteous Senior was awarded to Mason Murphy. The 2022 Womanhood Award was presented to Brenna Iczkowski, and the 2022 Manhood Award was presented to John Dasco. The class officers, President Brenna Iczkowski, Vice President Cameron Stuart, Secretary Zoe Gaetjens, and Treasurer Alexandria Peak spoke to the audience as well.

Graduating seniors were Coy Ambrose, Tyler Andrews, Jacob Baker, Zachary Beatty, Brooklyn Beckford, Nathan Bennett, Matthew Beresh Jr., Grant Berkheimer, Alexis Brown, Natalie Carter, Morgan Caserta, Cynthia Childers, Olivia Christy, Bryson Cooper, Payton Coughlin, Joshua Curry, John Dasco, Andrew DeWolf, Dylan Dexter, Gia DiFrancesco, Brendan Ebner, Melanie Eichler, Alexis Elliott, Eleanor Foltz, Destiny Fullerton, Brady Funk, Zoe Gaetjens, Olivia Gillard, Lauren Hanlon, Isabel Harrison, Tanner Hill, Sophie Hiner, Aidin Hiney, Brenna Iczkowski, Matthew Kidd, Jack Knapp, Tyler Knight, Michael Lowe II, Morgan Martyn, Kendyl Mills, Emily Mitchell, Amber Morris, Alexander Mottern, Mason Murphy, Julia Parker, Alexandria Peak, Garrett Penix, Brennah Roberts, Lauren Sansom, Gavin Schrock, Abigail Vargo, Jackson Slabaugh, Alex Smith, Logan Stonestreet, Cameron Stuart, Katelyn Thomas, Kyle Vandersall, Zachary Whited, Kayla Wilson, and Salma Zerhouane.

Congratulations to Mogadore High School’s graduating class of 2022!

Mogadore students earn scholarships

The Mogadore Historical Society awarded two scholarships to graduating seniors Sophie Hiner and Zoe Gaetjens.

The Mogadore Schools Alumni Foundation awarded $10,000 total in scholarships this spring. Scholarship winners for 2022 were Cynthia Childers, Melanie Eichler, Destiny Fullerton, Zoe Gaetjens, Mason Murphy, and Salma Zerhouane. Since the foundation’s inception in 2002, more than $300,000 in scholarship money has been awarded to graduating seniors.

Mogadore Schools Alumni Foundation to meet

In other Mogadore Schools Alumni Foundation news, the organization will hold its annual end of fiscal year 2021-2022 meeting on Thursday, June 16th at 6 p.m. in the community room at the high school. End-of-year reports will be presented. Election of officers for the years 2022-2024 will be held. All Mogadore Schools Alumni Foundation members are invited and encouraged to attend.

If you have any questions concerning the Alumni Foundation, you may direct them to Tom Rauber, current president, at tomrauber@yahoo.com.

Mogadore Class of 1972 plans 50-year reunion

A 50-year class reunion has been planned for the Mogadore Class of 1972. Planner Lisa Klettlinger Oeltjen announced that the reunion will start on Friday, July 22 at 2 p.m. with a tour of the Mogadore Historical Society, 87 S. Cleveland Ave. After the tour, class members will head to Roma Pizzeria for a social evening. Any teachers, principals, and friends of the class of 1972 are welcome to meet at Roma’s as well.

On Saturday, July 23, the class will meet at the Moose pavilion at 1 p.m. for fun and reminiscing. Be sure to bring your memorabilia. Food will be served at 4 p.m. for paid classmates. At 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, there will be a private garden tour by one of the classmates.

Lisa asked that classmates check out the Facebook page “Mogadore Class of 1972” for more information. And classmates, please spread the word! See you there!

For Mogadore news, please contact Barb Bauer at BarbBauerMog@gmail.com