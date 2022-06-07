ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mogadore, OH

Around Mogadore: Class of 2022 celebrated during commencement ceremony

By By Barb Bauer
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcaXe_0g3KSiRR00

The Mogadore High School commencement ceremony was held on May 26. Melanie Eichler and Destiny Fullerton gave the salutatorian addresses, while Brenna Iczkowski gave the valedictorian address. The 2022 Most Courteous Senior was awarded to Mason Murphy. The 2022 Womanhood Award was presented to Brenna Iczkowski, and the 2022 Manhood Award was presented to John Dasco. The class officers, President Brenna Iczkowski, Vice President Cameron Stuart, Secretary Zoe Gaetjens, and Treasurer Alexandria Peak spoke to the audience as well.

Graduating seniors were Coy Ambrose, Tyler Andrews, Jacob Baker, Zachary Beatty, Brooklyn Beckford, Nathan Bennett, Matthew Beresh Jr., Grant Berkheimer, Alexis Brown, Natalie Carter, Morgan Caserta, Cynthia Childers, Olivia Christy, Bryson Cooper, Payton Coughlin, Joshua Curry, John Dasco, Andrew DeWolf, Dylan Dexter, Gia DiFrancesco, Brendan Ebner, Melanie Eichler, Alexis Elliott, Eleanor Foltz, Destiny Fullerton, Brady Funk, Zoe Gaetjens, Olivia Gillard, Lauren Hanlon, Isabel Harrison, Tanner Hill, Sophie Hiner, Aidin Hiney, Brenna Iczkowski, Matthew Kidd, Jack Knapp, Tyler Knight, Michael Lowe II, Morgan Martyn, Kendyl Mills, Emily Mitchell, Amber Morris, Alexander Mottern, Mason Murphy, Julia Parker, Alexandria Peak, Garrett Penix, Brennah Roberts, Lauren Sansom, Gavin Schrock, Abigail Vargo, Jackson Slabaugh, Alex Smith, Logan Stonestreet, Cameron Stuart, Katelyn Thomas, Kyle Vandersall, Zachary Whited, Kayla Wilson, and Salma Zerhouane.

Congratulations to Mogadore High School’s graduating class of 2022!

Mogadore students earn scholarships

The Mogadore Historical Society awarded two scholarships to graduating seniors Sophie Hiner and Zoe Gaetjens.

The Mogadore Schools Alumni Foundation awarded $10,000 total in scholarships this spring. Scholarship winners for 2022 were Cynthia Childers, Melanie Eichler, Destiny Fullerton, Zoe Gaetjens, Mason Murphy, and Salma Zerhouane. Since the foundation’s inception in 2002, more than $300,000 in scholarship money has been awarded to graduating seniors.

Mogadore Schools Alumni Foundation to meet

In other Mogadore Schools Alumni Foundation news, the organization will hold its annual end of fiscal year 2021-2022 meeting on Thursday, June 16th at 6 p.m. in the community room at the high school. End-of-year reports will be presented. Election of officers for the years 2022-2024 will be held. All Mogadore Schools Alumni Foundation members are invited and encouraged to attend.

If you have any questions concerning the Alumni Foundation, you may direct them to Tom Rauber, current president, at tomrauber@yahoo.com.

Mogadore Class of 1972 plans 50-year reunion

A 50-year class reunion has been planned for the Mogadore Class of 1972. Planner Lisa Klettlinger Oeltjen announced that the reunion will start on Friday, July 22 at 2 p.m. with a tour of the Mogadore Historical Society, 87 S. Cleveland Ave. After the tour, class members will head to Roma Pizzeria for a social evening. Any teachers, principals, and friends of the class of 1972 are welcome to meet at Roma’s as well.

On Saturday, July 23, the class will meet at the Moose pavilion at 1 p.m. for fun and reminiscing. Be sure to bring your memorabilia. Food will be served at 4 p.m. for paid classmates. At 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, there will be a private garden tour by one of the classmates.

Lisa asked that classmates check out the Facebook page “Mogadore Class of 1972” for more information. And classmates, please spread the word! See you there!

For Mogadore news, please contact Barb Bauer at BarbBauerMog@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Leader Publications

Mud Run Clubhouse named Ray Kapper Clubhouse

WEST AKRON — First Tee — Greater Akron, in partnership with the City of Akron and Summit County, officially dedicated the Mud Run Golf Course & Driving Range Clubhouse, located at 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., in the name of Ray Kapper May 19. Shown above is new signage...
AKRON, OH
13abc.com

Local school’s Pride-themed spirit rock covered up twice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dundee school board member is asking the district to respond after the middle school’s pride-theme spirit rock was vandalized. The Dundee Middle School’s diversity club painted the school’s spirit rock with rainbows last week to celebrate Pride month. Dundee Community School Board Trustee, Tara McKenzie, said it was vandalized less than 6 hours after the club painted it.
whbc.com

Local Filmmaker to Bring Monster Fest to Canton

Monster Fest 2023 is coming to downtown Canton in June of 2023. It is the brainchild of Seth Breedlove. He’s the Ohio based filmmaker who grew up in Bolivar. You may remember him from his documentary Minerva Monster and his company Small Town Monsters. Pam Cook had a chance to talk to Seth about the event, a special moving screening the palace theater, and what he’s been up to lately.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Mogadore, OH
Education
City
Mogadore, OH
WKYC

Akron announces 4th of July weekend festivities

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above is from June 29, 2018, when Akron celebrated its annual Rib, White and Blue festival. With less than a month until the Fourth of July weekend, Akron has announced a weekend filled with events to celebrate the holiday. This year,...
AKRON, OH
Jake Wells

Two free, fun outdoor activities to try near Akron

Two hikers on trailPhoto by David Marcu (Unsplash) As we're into June now and the weather is warm, it's time to do something fun! Who says you have to spend a penny to have some fun near Akron? The truth is, you can have a blast outside for absolutely nothing.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Dzeba, Gulotta married

Kristina Dzeba and Steven Gulotta were married April 9, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in South Akron with the Rev. Frank Godic officiating. Caroline Zrinka Dzeba served as maid of honor, and the bridesmaids included Caitlin Rickus, Taylor Farmer, Victoria Koke and Brenna Gulotta. William Ramsey served as best man and the groomsmen were Harrison Krieger, Maxwell Krieger, Kevin Ramsey and Alan Hudson. The ringbearer was Remington Krieger and the flower girl was Sadie Ramsey.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Emily Mitchell
Akron Leader Publications

Medina County Park District eyeing upcoming projects

MEDINA — The Medina County Park District (MCPD) and its nonprofit partner, Friends of Medina County Parks Inc., will soon be the stewards of the “farm in the city” located on 17 acres at 4092 Medina Road next to Medina Hospital. An aerial view of the property is shown above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Commencement Address#Highschool#Amber Morris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
crawfordcountynow.com

BREAKING NEWS…warrant for murder issued in Morrow county case

MT. GILEAD— The Morrow County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for a Mansfield man for murder. According to records, the warrant was issued for Charles Fink, 57, of Mansfield. Fink was charged in Morrow County with domestic violence in October of 2021. The names of the victims, in...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Jake Wells

The best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

18-year-old shot at event center in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. An 18-year-old woman was shot at an event center in Elyria in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to police, deputies responded to a noise complaint at the Event Center located at...
ELYRIA, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy