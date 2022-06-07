ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont lauds tax cuts; GOP seeks special session to cut more

By SUSAN HAIGH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4JG8_0g3KSWnb00
Connecticut state Sen. Kevin Kelly, at podium, the minority leader of the state Senate, speaks to reporters outside the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, about a Republican plan to cut taxes. Kelly is joined by House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, third left, and GOP House and Senate members who called on Democratic leaders to hold a special session to vote on more than $746 million in reductions, in addition to tax cuts already included in the latest state budget. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — On the same day Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont launched a campaign ad touting recent tax-cutting measures, Connecticut Republicans on Tuesday demanded a special session to cut even more, calling the 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax holiday “embarrassing” now that prices are near $5 a gallon in the state and inflation continues to affect the price of goods and services.

Considering the state is currently flush with cash — Comptroller Natalie Braswell has projected a $956.4 million surplus in the state’s main spending account — GOP legislative leaders proposed using $746.2 million of that money to cut income and sales taxes, suspend the 40.1-cent-per-gallon diesel tax, repeal an upcoming mileage tax on large trucks, and boost energy assistance.

“We have record surpluses of money sitting in the bank and these guys won’t release the money back to the people,” said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, referring to the governor and the General Assembly’s majority Democrats. “To say that 25 cents a gallon was enough for our residents in tax relief when it’s now over $5 is embarrassing.”

Legislative Republicans have created a website with an online petition to generate support for their call for a special session. They also have plans in the works for a series of rallies around the state, making affordability a key issue in this year’s election. Lawmakers need a majority of both the House of Representatives and Senate to sign a petition, calling themselves back for a special session. It’s unclear whether enough Democrats would support the GOP’s petition effort.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, said the Republican tax-cutting plan would not jeopardize a planned $2.85 billion additional payment toward the state’s unfunded pension liability and would maintain the $3.3 billion in the state’s budget reserve fund, the maximum allowed. But Democratic legislative leaders claim the GOP plan, which they called “irresponsible,” would “slash $750 million in debt payments” at a cost to taxpayers this year and over the next 25 years.

“Now is not the time for political games. Connecticut will not give you a dollar today to take $100 from your grandchild tomorrow,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, in a joint written statement.

The new Lamont campaign ad recognizes rising costs for everyday items in Connecticut, saying “that’s why Governor Lamont is cutting taxes.” The TV spot focuses on an increased property tax credit against the personal income tax, a cap on local motor vehicle taxes affecting 75 municipalities, and the gas tax holiday until Dec. 1. In total, Democrats say the revised $24.2 billion state budget, set to take effect July 1, includes nearly $500 million in tax reductions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

National groups flooding local prosecutor races with money

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A local district attorney’s race in Maine wasn’t generating much attention until a political action committee linked to a deep-pocketed liberal donor with international name recognition suddenly took an interest. A super PAC funded by George Soros, the billionaire investor, philanthropist and conspiracy-theory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Martin Looney
The Associated Press

Rhode Island reports 1st probable case of monkeypox

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials in Rhode Island said Thursday they have identified the state’s first probable case of monkeypox. A man in his 30s who lives in Providence County has tested positive for an orthopox virus, and confirmation for monkeypox is pending testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rhode Island Department of Health said in a statement.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
The Associated Press

Ducks Unlimited, feds to restore South Dakota grasslands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ducks Unlimited and federal officials are teaming up to restore native vegetation in eastern South Dakota. The Argus Leader reported Tuesday that Ducks Unlimited will work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on a five-year project to improve soil health, restore grasslands and improve grazing.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lauds#Sales Taxes#Special Session#Democrats#Politics State#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#House#The General Assembly#The House Of Represen
The Associated Press

Alaska COVID-19 health emergency order ending July 1

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s state health commissioner is ending a public health emergency order that’s been in place in response to the pandemic. Commissioner Adam Crum said the state health department has been working to ensure that measures needed to respond to COVID-19 are permanent or sustainable. The emergency order ends July 1, KTOO Public Media reported.
The Associated Press

Wolf pack kills calf, forcing decision on lethal control

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A wolf pack in northeastern Washington state has killed another calf, forcing the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to determine whether to cull the pack, officials said. The Togo pack of wolves has attacked three calves over the past 30 days, surpassing the threshold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Associated Press

Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — An employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three coworkers before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said. Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead at Columbia...
The Associated Press

Security incident shuts Pearl Harbor gate for nearly 2 hours

HONOLULU (AP) — A Pearl Harbor gate was closed for nearly two hours on Thursday after a military working dog smelled something suspicious during a routine inspection of a civilian contractor’s vehicle. But explosive ordnance disposal technicians found nothing of concern and the scene was declared clear at...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy