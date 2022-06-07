ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star cornerback Makari Vickers transfers to Munroe, highlighting Bobcats' recruiting

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

Buckle up, because Makari "Seatbelt" Vickers is on the move.

Senior four-star cornerback and 2021 All-Big Bend defensive first-team selection Makari Vickers has transferred to Munroe. Vickers had spent the last two seasons at St. John Paul II, building himself as one of the top prospects in the nation.

"First and foremost, I just want to say thank you to the coaches at JPII. They've sent me nothing, but love and help me to where my game is now," Vickers said. "For this last stretch of my high school career, it's a business decision for me."

"It's what my family wanted to do and we had long talks about it. We prayed about it, talked to God about it and we agreed that it was the best decision for myself."

Munroe recruiting: Head coaching change, PAC 12 commitment, Power 5 offers elevating Munroe football to new heights

Games of the year: Top 10 moments from the 2021-22 Big Bend Preps season and the players behind them

The transition hasn't really been a hard one for Vickers as he is no stranger to his new teammates at Munroe and Gadsden County. Vickers is originally from Quincy, with his family living within walking distance of Munroe. He's playing with a new group this fall, but he has been friends with some of his teammates for years.

"A lot of these guys of been going with since elementary," Vickers said. "There are some new faces, but I know a lot of them. And the younger guys, I know their older brothers because I played with them. I haven't had trouble of making new friends and stuff like that."

Vickers currently holds offers from 34 different programs, including 25 Power 5 programs. The cornerback has attracted the likes of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and many other big-time coaching names to the Big Bend this offseason.

College football programs that have offered Makari Vickers

*Top 8 offers

Tennessee, Georgia*, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic, Alabama*, Florida State*, Maryland, Middle Tennessee State, Miami (FL)*, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Florida A&M, Auburn, Arizona State, Florida, Central Florida (UCF), South Florida (USF), Michigan*, Campbell, NC State, Troy, Southern California, Stanford, Texas*, Oklahoma*, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Cincinatti, Alabama State, Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina, Oregon*, Florida.

Vickers has been making his rounds throughout the offseason and into the summer. Last week, the cornerback was in Norman where he met the staff at Oklahoma. Vickers said the summer so far has been hectic after dropping his Top 8, which includes Florida State.

"After I dropped my top 8, there have been a few schools that weren't on that list that have been reaching out to change that," Vickers said. "We'll see how that goes. I have an official visit to Michigan this weekend."

'He is everything'

Last season, Vickers earned All-Big Bend defensive first-team honors, recording 69 tackles, averaging 6.9 per game, and eight pass deflections. On offense, he had 181 receiving yards for three touchdowns. He helped St. John Paul II to a program-best 9-3 record and an appearance in 2A-1 regional semifinals.

"He has everything," Ellington said. "Similar to Ahmari [Borden], CJ Figgers, and [Keishawn] Mashburn he brings that element of talent and exposure. He's able to teach the younger kids and help them develop them. It's always good when some of your best players are your best students as well. He and Ahmari are close to 4.0 students. I'm very lucky as a coach."

Munroe is no stranger to picking up big-time transfers . Last summer, the Bobcats recruited wide receiver, Ahmari Borden, from Bainbridge, Georgia, and he quickly gained national attention. The four-star recruit committed to Stanford in March.

"We're just trying to get the Gadsden County kids back home," Ellington said. "A lot of the good football players in Gadsden County go to school in Tallahassee because they feel like they need to for exposure. What we're trying to prove here Munroe is that you can stay locally, get the same accomplishments and be a good student-athlete."

The coaching staff in Quincy has stayed busy, welcoming not just Vickers but senior wide receiver Makhi Brown, who will also be playing basketball, from Rickards, junior athlete Ostin Perkins, who was at North Florida Christian in the spring season but returned to Munroe, and a few others in the works.

Talent at Munroe High football gaining plenty of attention

The Bobcats' homegrown talent has gained a lot of attention in the offseason as well. Junior running back Keishawn Mashburn picked up offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and more in the offseason. Sophomore wide receiver Kelvin Crawford has drawn in some attention as of late, most notably being offered by Michigan on Friday.

The Bobcats program has taken off over the past few seasons and Ellington said opponents should expect a disciplined and skilled team to take the gridiron this fall.

"This is probably the most skilled talent I've been around at one time," Ellington said. "There's a lot of skill here, but we're hoping that we're disciplined because we know, like last year, that's what it's going to take to win the big dance."

The Bobcats will notably play Wakulla (Sept. 9), Gadsden County (Oct. 7), Pensacola Catholic (Oct. 21), and North Florida Christian (Oct. 28) this fall. Munroe is not scheduled to play St. John Paul II in the regular season, but the pair do play in the same region, Class 1S Region 1. Last season, Munroe topped JPII 19-9 in a classic matchup.

The rematch is something that Vickers isn't thinking about too much, but is hopeful for the possibility to play his old team.

"I feel like it's a good game for me," Vickers said. "I came from that system and had fun over there. I'm thankful for what they've done for me, and now it's my turn to play against them to see what I can do."

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

