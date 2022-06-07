After saying little about mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, DeSantis signs school safety bill

TALLAHASSEE – After saying little about the spate of mass shootings gripping the nation, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Tuesday a measure which builds on school safety steps taken in Florida following the 2018 slaughter at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The legislation was approved in March. But DeSantis, who is guiding when lawmakers send him bills, waited to receive the legislation until the day after the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were slain.

“Every child needs a safe and secure learning environment,” DeSantis said in a statement Tuesday.

The legislation orders the state Board of Education, whose members are appointed by DeSantis, to develop rules for school emergency drills, removing authority from school districts. It heightens response training and crisis intervention for school safety officers and authorizes these officers to make arrests on charter school grounds.

The measure also requires that law enforcement be present for active shooter drills at schools and requires school districts to certify that at least 80% of school personnel have received youth mental health awareness training.

The new law also extends until 2026, the Public Safety Commission that investigated failures leading to the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and continues to make school security recommendations. The 16-member panel was scheduled to disband next year.

DeSantis did not comment at length until last Friday on the recent attacks in Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa — which preceded another series of at least 13 mass shootings across the nation over the weekend, in which at least 17 were killed and more than 80 injured.

Governor breaks silence

“That’s the thing: You can have the best security in the world, but if you don’t have folks that are out there where it really counts, which very well may have happened in Texas… it’s not going to amount to much,” DeSantis said in Orlando, at an event where he celebrated the Special Olympics International dropping its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for this weeks’ contests in Florida, after his administration threatened the organization with a $27.5 million fine for violating the state’s anti-mandate law.

“We support law enforcement more than any, but we also have very high standards,” DeSantis said Friday. “We know in Florida, (law enforcement is) going to live up to those standards, but we expect them to live up to those standards.”

DeSantis has promoted his administration’s efforts to improve mental health funding and evaluations, particularly for school-age children. But the Republican governor, up for re-election this year and viewed as a possible White House contender in 2024, has refused to address any gun limits or bans.

In April, DeSantis reiterated his support for allowing Floridians to openly carry firearms, without the need for taking a training course or having a permit. At the time, he said, “I can tell you, before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”

Florida Democrats want more

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for further steps and have gained enough support among their own members to poll the entire Republican-led Legislature, calling for a special session to address gun violence.

The poll is unlikely to gain traction. But supporters see it as at least forcing Republican lawmakers to take a public stance on the issue ahead of the November election.

According to a 2021 Quinnipiac University poll, most Americans support stricter gun laws. The same poll shows more than half support a nationwide ban on “assault weapon” sales. The term “assault weapon” is often used loosely to describe a semi-automatic rifle.

Aventura Democratic Rep. Joe Geller is leading the effort. He wrote a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd on Wednesday, requesting the special session. Without it, he warned, more gun violence is imminent.

“Something must be done to fight back against the deadly scourge of gun violence that touches every community from Pensacola to Key West,” Geller said. “It is imperative that we take common sense steps to address the epidemic of gun violence that has led to atrocities in places like Parkland, FL, Buffalo, NY, and most recently in Uvalde, Texas.”

Focus on guns

Democratic lawmakers have ideas of their own. The special session, if convened, would focus on three topics: universal background checks, the regulation of large capacity rifle magazines and an expansion of Florida’s Red Flag law.

Red flag policies allow courts and police to temporarily seize the weapons of individuals considered a danger to themselves or others. Florida passed its version in 2018 after the Parkland Massacre.

“Each of these common-sense gun safety reforms will make our state more safe,” said Orlando Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, who said that magazine capacity limits may prevent mass shooting like the Pulse Massacre in 2016. “We cannot sit back and do nothing while Floridians demand action.”

Lawmakers have until Friday to vote on the poll. A successful poll requires 60% support in both chambers, or the blessing of House and Senate leaders and DeSantis.

