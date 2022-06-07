ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville police: Mountain Area Pregnancy Services vandalized, threatened

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbjA2_0g3KSKS700

ASHEVILLE - Police are searching for the person or people who spray-painted a local pregnancy services clinic with the words "If abortions aren't safe, neither are you!" and busted out windows, according to a news release.

Officers with the department were called to Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in West Asheville around 7:20 a.m. June 7 to investigate the report of vandalism, according to the release.

"Upon arrival, officers found that someone had spray-painted the business with red graffiti, with the threatening wording, 'If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you!' and an anarchist symbol on the front of the building," the release says. "They also found the wording, 'No forced birth' on the side."

"It saddens us," said Executive Director Kristi Brown. "We're heartbroken over this. The emotions that our team is experiencing (are) all over the board, right? ... One moment you're sad, you're angry, you're frustrated. Then you're glad no one was harmed."

The aftermath of a Supreme Court draft in Asheville: 'Stand up and fight back': Abortion rights protest spills across downtown Asheville

The incident happened sometime on the night of June 6, according to police.

No one was at the building at the time, Brown said, and the clinic is continuing to provide services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmBFt_0g3KSKS700

The inside of the building is "not really damaged," she said, except for paint on some windows and broken glass in the lobby.

Officers investigating the scene "found signs that an offender may have injured themselves," and forensic technicians "were able to obtain blood samples left behind from a broken window and a bloody trail," according to police.

"An unplanned pregnancy is often an unwanted pregnancy and those involved may feel as if abortion is the only choice," a page on the center's website says. "MAPS exists to provide women and men accurate information on their choices in a compassionate environment."

"We don't refer for and we don't perform abortions, but we will engage them in conversations about what will happen if they make that choice," Brown said.

Mountain Area Pregnancy Services: Special report: An inside look at the WNC crisis pregnancy center

A page on the business' website lists "risks" with an abortion. It also provides information on access to "abortion pill reversal" and "abortion recovery facilitators."

Politico first reported in May that the U.S. Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v. Wade , according to a draft opinion. For almost five decades, Roe has served as a legal precedent, ensuring a constitutional right to abortion.

"There are people that, I don't agree with them on topics, but I don't go and vandalize them," Brown said, commenting on the vandalism generally.

"If someone does not have an understanding of us, come talk to us," she said. "Don't make assumptions on what we do."

Police ask anyone with information to submit it with the TIP2APD smartphone app, text TIP2APD to 847411 or call the department directly at 828-252-1110.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email coehrli@citizentimes.com or call/text 252-944-6816 for tips.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville police: Mountain Area Pregnancy Services vandalized, threatened

Comments / 2

Related
my40.tv

Bullet holes found at Asheville medical office building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after shots were fired into a medical office building off Sweeten Creek Road. Workers arrived at Mountain Regional Arthritis Center early Monday and found the windows had been shot out. "We got here Monday morning and all these windows, there was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville Police are asking for help finding their suspect in connection with a murder that happened in May. Authorities say Aric Rashad Harper is charged with aid and abet first-degree murder for his participation in the killing of Keith Mosely, Jr., on Sunday, May 29. Hendersonville Police...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Vehicle crashes, burns in ballfield off Long Shoals Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Witnesses said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, went onto the baseball field and caught fire Thursday night. Asheville police said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash at Irby Brinson Athletic Complex near Koontz...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following threats to medical building in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following threats to a medical building Wednesday in Hendersonville. According to the City of Hendersonville, the police department was contacted about a threatening phone call made to a Pardee doctor’s office. Officer responded and the office building and additional buildings were placed on lockdown. On Thursday […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Woman Missing in Lake Lure Found Safe

Lake Lure -- A woman has gone missing in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Jean Redonna Purlee has been missing since May 23, 2022. According to authorities, Purlee was last seen at a restaurant working with Recovery Ventures Treatment Progra, when she walked away with no money, clothes or provistions. She...
LAKE LURE, NC
WYFF4.com

Man wanted for threatening Pardee practice, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is wanted for a threatening phone call made Wednesday to a Pardee practice in Hendersonville, according to Allison Justus, with the city of Hendersonville. The medical office building and additional buildings were placed under a lockdown, Justus said. According to Justus, Brant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Violent Crime#Asheville Police
my40.tv

4th-grader's skull fractured in incident with Asheville student, NC agency investigates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Department of Juvenile Justice is investigating an incident at Lucy S. Herring Elementary School that left one child with a severe head injury. According to an Asheville Police Department spokesperson, an APD officer responded to the elementary school on Monday, June 6. The officer filed a report and forwarded the case to the DJJ for further investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing woman last seen at NC restaurant

LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Lure Police Department has found a missing woman who was last seen working inside a restaurant in May. Police say Redonna Jean Purlee, 48, was last seen on May 23 at a Lake Lure restaurant doing work with Recovery Ventures Treatment Program.
LAKE LURE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Sylva Herald

Sylva woman gets almost 5 years

A Sylva woman is serving federal prison time following a conviction that stemmed from a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrest for drug trafficking. On May 19, U.S. Chief District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Ashley Kay Heatherly, 35, to serve 57 months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said.
SYLVA, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Buncombe Lawyers, Others Accused of Fraud

A guardian for a former law enforcement officer has filed a complaint in court accusing three Buncombe attorneys and two others of fraud in a scheme to illegally sell his house and keep more than $40,000 in proceeds that belonged to him. The complaint, filed on behalf of David Shroat,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Camp Joy honors members of Lesslie family killed

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - For many campers and staff members, spending a week in Flat Rock, NC for Camp Joy is the highlight of their year. “This place is super special,” said Rodney Lynn. Lynn’s sister has been attending the camp for people with special needs since...
WYFF4.com

Mosquito spraying to begin in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate county will begin an attack Thursday night aimed at keeping residents healthy by eliminating an annoying pest. Spartanburg County Emergency Services, in conjunction with Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement, will begin spraying to get rid of mosquitoes around 7:30 p.m., officials said in a release.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

SCDHEC orders Upstate woman to turn over pet raccoon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg woman is trying to keep her pet raccoon from being euthanized. She says SCDHEC is demanding she hand over her pet raccoon 'Bandit' after an incident last month where it reportedly nipped a child close to the family. Christy Mills says she's had Bandit...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy