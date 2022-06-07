We had a string of dry days, but that's over. Showers are expected to return later today, and Wednesday isn't looking all that wonderful, either. But how are things shaping up for the end of the week? Get the latest conditions and forecasts from our partners at AccuWeather at Dispatch.com/weather .

You're getting our Afternoon Update newsletter, but you could be missing breaking news if you're not also signed up for news alert emails. You can do that on the Dispatch.com Newsletters page . You can also get alerts sent to your phone through the Dispatch.com app, available from Apple's App store or the Google Play store .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Senate passes bill to outlaw gas chambers at animal shelters