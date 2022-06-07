ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff was not at WeHo Pride Parade, department confirms

 2 days ago
Sheriff Alex Villanueva did not attend the WeHo Pride Parade on...

The Acorn: Horvath scrubs West Hollywood from campaign page

Stern says votes are still being counted, he’s not conceding. The sparring over how to cope with fire, the future of Los Angeles County’s Public Health director, homelessness and other issues left two candidates for L.A. County 3rd District supervisor as likely opponents in November’s general election, although votes are still being counted.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Primary results reveal tight races for Supervisor, Sheriff and CD-11

This year’s primary elections were marked by low-voter turnout (around 15 percent of registered LA County voters), shoo-in races and several nail-biters. The tightest races of local relevance were those for County 3rd District Supervisor, County Sheriff and LA City Council District 11. Preliminary vote counts for the Supervisor...
SANTA MONICA, CA
AIDS/LifeCycle cyclists will ride through WeHo on Saturday

The City of West Hollywood is a proud co-sponsor of AIDS/LifeCycle, an annual 7-day fundraising bicycle ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles benefitting the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. This year’s event has raised more than $17 million. Cyclists left San Francisco on Sunday, June 5, 2022 and will complete their 7-day, 545-mile journey at Fairfax High School on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
californiaglobe.com

Criminals in LA County Ask For More Plea Deals Due to Likely Recall Election of DA George Gascon

Amid the increasing likelihood that Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon will face a recall vote this November, as well as the successful recall of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin on Tuesday, a growing number of LA County criminals are making plea deals over worries that Gascon’s progressive criminal justice policies will go away due to the impending recall.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Why The Grove Mall Cannot Be Scaled up to “Fix LA”

This phenomenally successful venture is adjacent to the Historic Farmers Market, in LA’s Fairfax neighborhood. After a long list of zoning exceptions and numerous re-designs, the shopping mall received its final approvals in 1998. It opened for business in 2002. Twenty years later, The Grove is under the microscope...
allthatsinteresting.com

Christopher Dorner, The Ex-LAPD Officer Who Went On A Vengeance-Fueled Shooting Spree In Los Angeles

In February 2013, Christopher Dorner killed four people as part of his revenge against the Los Angeles Police Department — sparking a nine-day manhunt. In February 2013, a gunman named Christopher Dorner terrorized Los Angeles for several harrowing days. But there was something unusual about Dorner. A former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, his killing spree was fueled by one thing — revenge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One killed, two wounded in apparent gang-related shooting in Florence-Firestone area

Authorities are still searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in the Florence-Firestone area. The scene unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening outside of a liquor store located in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, when a shooting that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers are considering to be gang-related occurred, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. The deceased victim, now identified as 37-year-old Los Angeles native Jason Edwards, died at the scene. Both of the other victims, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospitals for treatment on non-life-threatening wounds. There was no suspect information immediately available. Deputies asked anyone with additional information to contact them at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Board of Supervisors To Vote On Stronger Management Of School Law Enforcement

Next Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a motion that, if approved, would give county officials more control over management of contracts between law enforcement and schools. If passed, the motion by Supervisor Holly Mitchell would require the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department to...
Santa Clarita Radio

Expired Tags Leads To Arrest Of Active Parolee, Woman In Newhall On Firearm Charges

An expired tag, and erratic driving in Newhall led to the arrest of an active parolee and woman on firearm charges Tuesday. On Tuesday during a crime suppression operation led by the Special Assignment Team deputies noticed a vehicle driving erratically with expired tags on Apple Street and Lyons Avenue in Newhall which prompted deputies to conduct a traffic stop, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Tenants win county, city health inspections at Chesapeake Apartments in Baldwin Hills

Tenants in the Baldwin Hills area are declaring victory after getting county officials inspect the conditions of their apartments.The residents of the Chesapeake Apartments rallied Monday after finally convincing the Los Angeles County Health Department and Los Angeles City Code Enforcement to conduct inspections of the 425-unit building, located on Obama Blvd. in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area. Tenants allege a growing list of slum-like conditions, including mold, rats, broken tubs and showers."We're excited they're going to look at all 425 units and people are welcoming the inspectors to come in and do their job," activist Sergio Vargas said. "But we also want to make sure that people are getting relocated, and also that the workers that Pama's hiring are contracted, they have licenses to do their job."In recent months, tenants have turned to LA City Hall for help. They say broken pipes are spewing raw sewage into the building, and faulty heaters are causing carbon monoxide poisoning. Several tenants say they've been forced to go to the hospital for health problems they've suffered while living at the complex.Tenants say Pama Properties, which manages the complex, have delayed proper repairs for their apartments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KABC

Bonin wants homeless encampments near libraries; Says laws against encampments “don’t work”.

Proposal Introduced Regarding Camping Near L.A Libraries. (Los Angeles, CA) — A city councilman for Los Angeles is proposing a ban on camping near city libraries. KTLA reports Joe Buscaino wants those areas cleared after a homeless tent caught fire next to the Venice Library last week. It comes as a law was passed recently that prohibits camping within 500 feet of a school or daycare in L.A. However, councilman Mike Bonin is giving pushback to the idea saying creating laws against “encampments doesn’t work.” Bonin represents the district were the Venice Library is located.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ruth Williams in coma after series of strokes

Ruth Williams, the City’s longest serving Public Safety Commissioner, suffered a series of small strokes over the weekend and is in a coma at Cedar Sinai. Concerned neighbors alerted her family. Ruth was an active member of the Coalition of Economic Survival before the campaign to incorporate the City...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
