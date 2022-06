HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A Michigan woman has been charged after deputies found marijuana during a traffic stop in Ritchie County. On June 8, deputies with Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 77 miles in a posted 65-mile-per-hour zone in the area of U.S. Rt. 50 in Ritchie County, according to a criminal complaint.

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO