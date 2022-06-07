ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarcreek, OH

Sugarcreek village council

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16c93O_0g3KRtwP00

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION The village agreed to purchase the parking lot on N. Broadway.

DISCUSSION: The parking lot is located across from Lahm’s. It was purchased for $85,000.

In another matter, Mayor Jeff Stutzman appointed Jeff Stearns as a full-time police officer, effective June 20. Stearns recently served as a police sergeant in Bolivar.

OTHER ACTION

• Entered into a contract with the village of Baltic to provide limited police coverage on a six-month trial basis.

• Heard Newton Asphalt was awarded the 2022 county paving contract for the village at a cost of $310,029. Council requested a list of the streets to be paved.

• Heard an inquiry if the village has an ordinance concerning Airbnbs. There is no ordinance regulating that type of business.

• Learned the speed signs have arrived and will be in place within the next few days. The new police cruiser and body cameras have been installed and programmed.

FOR YOUR INFO

• The safety committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. June 20 to discuss the fire department.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolivar, OH
City
Broadway, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sugarcreek, OH
City
Baltic, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy