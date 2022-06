Lawyer Camille Vasquez has been forced to shut down rumours of a romantic relationship with client Johnny Depp once again. The 37-year-old lawyer became a sort-of heroine figure for Depp’s intense supporters during the harrowing trial, with romantic edits of the pair going viral on social media often. The trial saw both Depp and Amber Heard win claims of defamation against the other - both had accused the other of abuse, and both denied it too.

