Alexa Bliss talks about getting the opportunity to collaborate on her new theme and enjoying the time off to heal up post-nose surgery. Alexa Bliss recently returned to WWE following some time away starting in September 2021 where she was able to focus on healing following a nose surgery to fix her nose after she had broken her nose on six separate occasions. While she was away, she used this time to plan her wedding to Ryan Cabrera and enjoy what was a celebrity-filled event celebrating her and Ryan.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO