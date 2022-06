NC Fatherhood event to feature workshops and panel discussions. Father's Day is less than two weeks away, but dads will be the focus of a local conference on their special day. The North Carolina Fatherhood event will feature workshops and panel discussions. Joining us to talk about the event is the Vice President of Operations of Methodist Home for Children and co-chair of the 2022 NC Fatherhood Conference Ken Perry.

