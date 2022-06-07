Fine Arts Center brings back “City as a Venue!”

(Colorado Springs, CO) When people think about bats, some picture vampire bats that feast on blood. Thankfully, that bat species does not live in the Pikes Peak Region. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 18 known species of bats live in Colorado, and none are vampire bats. These under-appreciated creatures are a valuable part of our ecosystem. They pollinate plants and help control the insect population by eating an impressive number of mosquitoes and other pests in just a few minutes.
