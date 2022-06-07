ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fine Arts Center brings back “City as a Venue!”

By Sarah Ferguson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS — Making the arts more accessible in Colorado Springs, the...

Two Pueblo museums explore the labor strikes, changing technology and stories of the city’s 150-year steelmaking history

The steel mill in Pueblo has gone through booms and busts throughout its 150-year history. New exhibits at two museums tell this crucial part of the city’s story. Labor conflicts at the Colorado Fuel and Iron steel mill that started in the 1980s and lasted for decades touched nearly everyone in the city, according to El Pueblo History Museum director Dianne Archuleta.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - In a joint statement released Thursday, officials say the owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants, Russ Ware, has allegedly been misusing funds. The press release with a joint statement on behalf of Wild Goose Meeting House LLC, Good Neighbors Meeting House LLC, Epiphany COS LLC and 315 Food and Beverage LLC can be found below:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

No kiddin’, lots going on at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The next time you visit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, you may catch sight of its newest addition – a month-old Rocky Mountain goat kid – hopping around on the rocks. Director of Development Kelley Parker said it’s been incredible to see this...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Toastique opens in Colorado Springs!

COLORADO SPRINGS — A boutique, gourmet toast and juice bar is now open in Colorado Springs!. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went to Toastique, off Ridgeline Drive and Voyager Parkway, for a look at the restaurant’s healthy twist on grab-and-go bites.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
How Manitou Springs plans to celebrate its 150th birthday

The city of Manitou Springs is celebrating its 150th birthday this year with events including a pie baking contest, a pollinator party and a community potluck. There will also be an exhibit at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center highlighting how the mountain town has "evolved from its initial roots as a health resort to a center of tourist attractions."
Colorado Springs Has Gone Batty

(Colorado Springs, CO) When people think about bats, some picture vampire bats that feast on blood. Thankfully, that bat species does not live in the Pikes Peak Region. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 18 known species of bats live in Colorado, and none are vampire bats. These under-appreciated creatures are a valuable part of our ecosystem. They pollinate plants and help control the insect population by eating an impressive number of mosquitoes and other pests in just a few minutes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Allegations of misused funds close downtown restaurant suddenly

COLORADO SPRINGS — Epiphany in Downtown Colorado Springs has closed its doors after only six months of operation amid allegations that part-owner Russ Ware misused funds. Epiphany was located in the building that once was home to the Thirsty Parrot and had only opened about six months ago. It closed its doors unexpectedly on Saturday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too. The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. When a diamond in the rough comes along, you can see the potential. Especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462 square foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.
ROCKVALE, CO
Colorado Springs actor, musician, music teacher dies

Colorado Springs lost a colorful actor, musician and music teacher in Howard Kirstel last month. The man who acted and sang in many Pikes Peak region shows and once played guitar in a band with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia died May 23. He was 78. His wife Gretchen Kirstel preceded him in death in 2014. He's survived by a daughter and stepson.
Reserve a day to paddle at reservoir north of Colorado Springs

Paddle Days have returned to a reservoir south of Denver — welcome news among enthusiasts fine with a fee and some restrictions. In northeast Douglas County, the 1,170-acre Rueter-Hess Reservoir is set between sandstone bluffs and folding, oak valleys. It's a drinking-water source owned and tightly managed by Parker Water Sanitation District. By South Suburban Parks and Recreation's description, it's "a big open space, both quiet and safe to float your stand-up paddleboard, kayak or canoe."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Army Disabled Vet. & hair stylist makes strides as business owner in the Springs

Teshauna Kyle, co-owner of Tresses of KC Styles Beauty supply store, stopped by Loving Living Local to share her journey from hair dresser to beauty store owner. The former hair stylist brought by hair care products and handmade wigs to the Loving Living Local studio, while touching on her business that she’s creative for anyone and everyone.
Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Jaeden

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Jaeden, a 1-year-old black and white domestic shorthair cat! Jaeden came to HSPPR as a stray, and according to HSPPR is very sweet and loves attention from people. He also loves to lean into your petting and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
It's official, the '$10K treasure' was found in Colorado – but the hunt is still on

Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?. As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
COLORADO STATE
Social work graduate Alice Miles fuels fire

For 2022 social work graduate Alice Miles, walking the stage at the Newman University commencement ceremony was well worth traveling 500 miles from Colorado Springs. “I’ve spent the last several years with all of these amazing people, so of course I’m gonna walk with them,” Miles said with a smile. “I’ve had the unique opportunity to meet them and grow with them, and this is that moment to celebrate.”
WICHITA, KS

